MeToo founder Tarana Burke speaks to Unifor Convention delegates

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, will speak to delegates at the Unifor Constitutional Convention in Quebec City on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

"Tarana has amplified the voices of survivors and opened a new dialogue on sexual assault and harassment," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "It's an honour to have her at our Convention to speak to members on this important issue."

A sexual assault survivor, Tarana has dedicated more than 25 years of her life to social justice and to laying the groundwork for the international #MeToo movement.

The Unifor Constitutional Convention is taking place August 19-23, 2019 at the Québec City Convention Centre, 1000 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Québec.

Tuesday August 20:

9:00 a.m. Presentation of Nelson Mandela Award for Human Rights to Roméo Dallaire , with introduction by human rights activist Stephen Lewis .

Presentation of Award for Human Rights to , with introduction by human rights activist . 4:30 p.m. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland address

Wednesday August 21:

2:30 p.m. Tarana Burke , founder of the #MeToo movement address

Thursday August 22:

9:00 a.m. Members of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association to address Convention.

All keynote speeches will be live streamed on the Unifor Facebook page @UniforCanada. To view a full copy of the Convention agenda click here. For live updates follow the hashtag #Unifor19 on Twitter or @UnifortheUnion.

