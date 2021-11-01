MONTRÉAL, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal is proud to announce today a new advertising campaign as part of its "I love working downtown" initiative. The unveiling was held in the presence of Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Région, and Michel Leblanc, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

This multiplatform advertising campaign, developed by Publicis,* will be launched today and will run for a number of weeks. Built around a variety of unifying verbs inspired by the word "downtown," this campaign seeks to reaffirm the role of downtown as a place to "come," "get motivated," "have fun" and "live" together. It is based on slam poetry composed by Montréal artist Antoine Leclerc that pays tribute to downtown Montréal's creative and innovative character.

"The revival of downtown requires an ambition and a commitment that matches the challenge at hand. This sector has been particularly hard hit by the crisis and must once again become the nerve centre of the city's economy. With this campaign, we want the return of workers to the office to be accompanied by a reinvention of the downtown experience. The human experience of the downtown area is reflected through its shops, restaurants and multiple attractions. This is at the heart of our campaign and messages," said Michel Leblanc, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

"I would like to commend the CCMM, whose great commitment has made this initiative possible, and also applaud the many different partners who are working hard to reinvent Montréal's downtown core and ensure its vitality. With the resilience and engagement I am seeing in the field every day, I am convinced that we can preserve and even improve on what makes our downtown an outstanding place for business, trade and leisure," said Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

"Returning downtown and to the offices is to regain the contact that we have missed so much and that is essential to our creativity, our sociability and our humanity. Company culture and informal discussions are strengths for our organizations and are based on the ability to be physically in the workplace. The revival of downtown Montréal must be part of this new normal. Through this campaign, we hope to ultimately inspire residents, workers, employers and decision makers to reconnect with Montréal. I would like to acknowledge the involvement of the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation and Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon in the implementation of this project, as well as their commitment to our downtown revitalization platform. We hope that this campaign will touch the hearts of all Montrealers so that everyone will once again be able to say, 'I love working downtown,'" said Michel Leblanc.

To learn more about the campaign and to see the manifesto video, which is at the core of the strategy, visit the Chamber's website.

*Consortium of agencies including Publicis, Complice de marque, Hamak and Marelle Communications.

About the "I love working downtown" initiative

I love working downtown is an initiative of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal carried out with support from the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation. Its objective is to accelerate the revival of downtown Montreal.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM)

With a network of over 8,000 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

