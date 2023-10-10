From Canada's food guide to the World Health Organization, public health advisers encourage the consumption of at least five portions of fruits and vegetables per day

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ -- 'I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe' is championing an autumnal bounty of nutrient-packed, mood-boosting and flavour-rich produce in an October campaign spotlighting orchard fruits, root vegetables and seasonal squashes. Co-funded by the European Union and steered by five leading Italian agricultural organizations, the programme promotes the quality, environmental sustainability, safety and health benefits of produce sourced from Italy and Europe.

Autumn's produce showcases a rich and warm colour palette that evokes the very essence of the season, from deep purples and radiant reds to vibrant oranges and earthy hues. In October, the programme highlights apples, grapes, oranges, beetroot and pumpkin as they reach their peak season.

Apples and grapes are rich in antioxidants and compounds that support cognitive function and mood stabilization. Oranges, high in vitamin C, may help mitigate stress effects, while beetroot's nitrates can enhance brain blood flow. Packed with tryptophan, pumpkin seeds contribute to serotonin production, commonly associated with positive moods.

"'Eating fruit and vegetables is one of the best choices we can make for our health and our taste buds!'" said Emilio Ferrara of the I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe programme. "A diet rich in these foods doesn't just boost our well-being, but it also plays a significant role in warding off many health issues. Our initiative promotes the quality and sustainability of Italian and European produce while echoing health guidelines from organizations like WHO and the ones contained in the Canada's food guide: aim for at least five servings daily."

About I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe

The I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe programme is promoted by Terra Orti, A.O.A., La Deliziosa, Agritalia and Meridia — five leading Italian agricultural organizations — and co-funded by the European Union. It aims to encourage the conscious purchasing and consumption of quality European fruit and vegetables while educating about their organic and PDO/PGI versions. Learn more at pureflourfromeurope.ca

