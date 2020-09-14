belairdirect's "Pretty" campaign showcases how fast and easy it is to file a claim through a few simple touches on the mobile app. Among other things, the belairdirect app lets clients submit and track their claim, including easy upload of images, giving them the confidence that everything will be done right. Insurance is too important to be complicated and belairdirect's digital tools simplify the customer experience every step of the way.

"The news cycle has been constant and our hope with this light-hearted campaign is to offer a distraction and put a smile on people's faces," said Marie-Pierre Leclerc, Vice President Marketing & Digital Strategy at belairdirect. "We want to simplify people's lives in a moment that can seem complicated. Depicting the claims process in a light and playful way demonstrates the simplicity we promise. Though entertaining, this campaign taps into the universal need to feel in control, something that may feel a bit lost these days. With belairdirect's claims process and digital tools, customers will have this control knowing that their claim will be done right."

The Pretty campaign features an animated car that comes to life once it understands that it is being restored. It's the confidence of working with belairdirect that sets the tone for an animated sing-along reminiscent of the musical era.

This national 360° campaign includes TV, online videos, radio, cinema, digital and social elements as well a sing-along component online.

belairdirect: Marie-Pierre Leclerc, Evelyne Lepage, Marie-Claude Filion

Agency: Sid Lee

Production Company: Ruffian

Director: The Bobbsey Twins from Homicide

Post Production: Saints Editorial, Embassy VFX, Alter Ego, Fort York VFX

Audio: Vapor RMW & BLVD

Media: PHD Montreal

About belairdirect

Founded in Quebec in 1955, belairdirect provides car and home insurance products directly to consumers. It currently employs more than 1,600 people. The company offers a simple but complete solution, allowing customers to communicate with an agent by phone, online or in person. belairdirect was the first property and casualty insurer in North America to sell car insurance products online (www.belairdirect.com), attesting to the company's innovative character. belairdirect is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation, the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America (TSX : IFC - www.intactfc.com). belairdirect is a proud partner of Breakfast Club of Canada. For more information, please visit https://www.belairdirect.com or follow belairdirect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For further information: Jennifer Beck, External Communications, belairdirect, 416-250-7720 ext. 47717, [email protected]

