"Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" Welcomed 2021 Online with a Spectacular Video
Dec 31, 2020, 16:42 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - The first-ever online "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations", organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), concluded successfully. On New Year's Eve, locals and people in different parts of the world joined the countdown and celebrated the arrival of the New Year of 2021 with a spectacular online video.
When the clock struck midnight (HKT), a two-minute video went live and was streamed on the HKTB's official website and social media platforms, featuring fireworks and lighting effects over Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour, along with New Year's greetings, such as "2021" and "Happy New Year", sending our sincere blessings to people of Hong Kong and the rest of the world.
