TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is warning consumers that an individual referring to themself as Harry Insurance, Swaveer Khati and/or Jarmandeep Singh is not licensed to conduct insurance business in Ontario.

This individual appears to be assisting customers to obtain auto insurance policies in the Greater Toronto Area.

We recommend consumers avoid placing auto insurance if contacted by an individual with the following coordinates:

Harry Insurance, Swaveer Khati and/or Jarmandeep Singh are not affiliated or associated with any insurer licensed by FSRA.

If consumers purchase items or insurance from agents or insurers who are not licensed in the province, consumers are not protected under the Insurance Act and the regulations that govern Ontario's licensed insurance companies and agents.

There are various implications with placing insurance with an unlicensed individual, such as:

You have no assurance the policy is valid, which can result in claims not being covered.





Your policy can be voided or subject to cancellation for misrepresentation.





Policy cancellations can impact your insurance history which can lead to increased costs for insurance.

An Ontario insurance agent or broker can provide information and advice on the risks involved with purchasing different insurance products, as well as tips on avoiding auto insurance sales scams.

FSRA's website contains a list of all insurance companies and agents licensed to do business in Ontario. The Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO)'s website contains a list of all brokers licensed to do business in Ontario.

