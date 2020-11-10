FriesForGood is back at McDonald's Canada to support families with sick children

Canadians can also round up their bill to the nearest dollar at the front counter, drive-thru and kiosk at participating restaurants and donate the difference to RMHC. The money raised will go directly towards helping families stay close to their sick child while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital.

"The need to support Canadian families with sick children has never been greater, especially at a time when RMHC is experiencing revenue declines of up to 60 per cent," says Cathy Loblaw, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada. "Every generous action made by Canadians, such as purchasing an order of fries or rounding-up your order to the nearest dollar, will add up to make a big difference for our families – helping them to stay close to each other, and close to the medical care they need, at a time when it's needed most."

The Fries for Good initiative was initially launched by McDonald's Canada in May 2020 to help support the Canadian Red Cross. In only two weeks, the initiative raised more than $1.1M.

"I'm so proud of how our restaurants, franchisees, guests and employees have rallied together to find ways, big and small, to support communities across Canada this year," says Jacques Mignault, President & CEO, McDonald's Canada. "Like many Canadians, the support RMHC provides to families is near and dear to my heart, and I have no doubt that through Fries for Good we'll make a significant impact in support of the Ronald McDonald Houses and Ronald McDonald Family Rooms that serve families across the country each and every day."

Alongside in-restaurant (take-out or dine-in) and drive-thru purchases, guests can order fries via Mobile Order & Pay through the McDonald's app, and through McDelivery ® , available at participating restaurants nationally

Every fry order can make a meaningful difference for families with sick children in areas such as:

Deliver the RMHC core mission of providing meals, accommodations and support for families



Extra cleaning supplies to ensure enhanced health and safety procedures within Ronald McDonald Houses

Every day, McDonald's guests can support families with sick children in their community through the RMHC coin box and cashless donations at point-of-purchase. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from every Happy Meal ® and RMHC Cookie sold every day goes to RMHC

Across Canada , there are 34 RMHC programs – including 16 Ronald McDonald Houses, 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms and 1 Ronald McDonald Care Mobile ® supporting over 26,000 families with sick children each year

, there are 34 RMHC programs – including 16 Ronald McDonald Houses, 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms and 1 Ronald McDonald Care Mobile supporting over 26,000 families with sick children each year Last year RMHC supported families from over 3,400 communities across Canada

McDonald's Canada is the founding and forever donor partner to RMHC Canada and has been there from the beginning, since the first Ronald McDonald House ® opened in Toronto in 1981

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® CANADA)

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. The RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need each year. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. Through the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®, basic medical care is available to underserved communities in Alberta. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca.

