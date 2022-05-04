TICKETS GO ON SALE ON CINCO DE MAYO – MAY 5, 2022

MONTRÉAL, May 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Frida Kahlo Corporation, Layers of Reality, and Primo Entertainment Group announced today that the world's only official exhibition of 'Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon', is making its North American debut in Montréal, and will be opening on June 10, 2022 Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal, with tickets going on sale on May 5, 2022. Tickets can be purchased at www.fridakahlomontreal.com with ticket price starting at $34.99 for adults (before taxes and fees), with discounts available for students, children, and families.

'Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon' is a co-creation of the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality - the renowned digital arts centre in Spain. This truly immersive biographical exhibition of the artist utilizes seven different transformational spaces enabling one to enter the life and work of the Mexican artist who, in the 21st century, continues to be more relevant than ever.

The story of Frida Kahlo, one of the most influential artists in history, showcases a unique immersive combination of digital art, historical photographs, projections, and installations accompanied by virtual reality experiences that reproduce the most relevant moments of her life and work. Following unprecedented success in Spain, the exhibition will tour the US and Montréal will be the only Canadian stop before continuing onward to Latin America. The exhibition is produced in North America by Miami-based Primo Entertainment.

ABOUT LAYERS OF REALITY (LOR)

LOR links technology, content and the user experience managed by a topnotch creative team mastering audiovisual content and the virtual reality experience.

ABOUT FRIDA KAHLO CORPORATION

The Frida Kahlo Corporation is the global provider of FRIDA KAHLO brand goods and services, whose mission is to educate, share and preserve Frida Kahlo's art, image, and legacy. It also contributes a portion of the monies received to worthy community-based charitable organizations that are committed daily to improving the lives of women and children.

ABOUT PRIMO ENTERTAINMENT

Primo Entertainment is an entertainment industry leader in the United States and Latin America that works with the most important artists, as well as the most recognizable formats and exhibitions in the world. Primo Entertainment consists of two divisions: Concert promotion and production, and international exhibitions. Primo Entertainment focuses on guaranteeing the artistic quality and operation to make their shows and exhibitions a one-of-a-kind experience for everyone involved. For more information visit www.primo-entertainment.com

