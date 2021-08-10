"FEAST: Growing Indigenous Food Tourism in Ontario" Strategy Launched by Indigenous Tourism Ontario

AUNDECK OMNI KANING FIRST NATION, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The first of its kind in the world, FEAST: Growing Indigenous Food Tourism in Ontario (FEAST), is being launched today with a vision to establish Indigenous foods and foodways as integral parts of Ontario's identity.



Over a two-year period, Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) worked with partners across the province to develop FEAST, a 5-year plan to strategically advance the Indigenous food tourism sector. With Ontario being home to many diverse Indigenous cultures and unique foodways, Indigenous food tourism experiences serve as a catalyst for increased dialogue and cultural exchange, support Indigenous-owned businesses, and contribute to community development.



"As Indigenous people of these lands, we've been hosts for hundreds of years and initiatives like FEAST will further create space to help Indigenous people tell their story on their terms." - Kevin Eshkawkogan, CEO & President, ITO



FEAST will guide enhancement of existing Indigenous tourism products and encourage new, immersive food tourism experience development. With wide reaching impacts, ITO is committed to maximizing the economic, environmental, and socio-cultural benefits that Indigenous communities receive. In addition to strengthening local food systems, reducing food miles, and localizing the impacts of visitor dollars, this work will also contribute to cultural revitalization by protecting food traditions and celebrating innovations.



"Since time immemorial, Indigenous foods and foodways have been enriching the place that we are so privileged to call home, and they have the potential to become a meaningful part of every visitor experience in Ontario and beyond. As settler allies operating in the tourism space, we could not be more invested in supporting implementation in partnership with ITO and Indigenous businesses seeking to create positive change through food tourism." - Trevor Jonas Benson, VP, Destination Development, Culinary Tourism Alliance (CTA)

To learn more about FEAST, please visit IndigenousTourismOntario.ca/news/feast-growing-indigenous-food-tourism-in-ontario/



About ITO

ITO is the province's first and only dedicated Indigenous tourism organization that focuses on uniting communities, Indigenous organizations and industry leaders to support the growth of Indigenous tourism in Ontario. Through product development and marketing of authentic Indigenous experiences, ITO establishes a platform for Indigenous cultural expression and preservation through tourism. Visit us at indigenoustourismontario.ca.





About CTA

The CTA is a not-for-profit industry organization. Towards bridging the gap between the food & drink and tourism industries, we represent a strong membership base in Ontario, celebrate restaurants committed to sourcing Ontario food & drink through our Feast On® program, and work internationally with destinations of all shapes and sizes to grow food tourism. Our vision is for culinary tourism to be a meaningful and sustainable contributor to local economies in destinations worldwide. For more information, visit culinarytourismalliance.com.





