"Eye on Everything, Ear to the Ground" - CPAC reveals its election campaign programming

OTTAWA, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The writ has been dropped, the buses are ready to roll, and Canadians are getting ready for a federal election on October 21st. The Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC) today launched its plans for covering every aspect of the upcoming campaign with a promise: that its coverage and programming will reflect the importance of providing viewers across the country with information they can trust and rely on, before casting their ballots in the weeks to come.

"Eye on Everything, Ear to the Ground" election programming will provide viewers with unedited, live coverage of the leaders' tours. In addition, there will be daily programming that focuses on the issues, covers what is happening away from the leaders in ridings across Canada, and engages with Canadians. Because CPAC is mandated to focus exclusively on politics and public affairs, people across the country will be able to count on election coverage that is exhaustive, unbiased and reliable.

COMPLETE ELECTION COVERAGE, WHEN AND WHERE CANADIANS WANT IT

Trustworthy information is crucial, but useless if it is received too late. Canadians want to know, and they want to know right away. Now more than ever, voters can access CPAC content anywhere and at any time, on the platform of their choice – whether that is television, the CPAC Website, their mobile devices or on social media. https://cpacvote2019.ca/

"From the start of the campaign to the final vote count, we will be showing Canadians, in real time, what is happening in this election," says CPAC's Executive Producer Peter Van Dusen. "We will also be helping them understand the issues that matter to them. This is a big country, with a lot going on. Soundbites won't cut it, but comprehensive coverage will. And that is what CPAC offers."

CAMPAIGN LIVE

As the leaders begin their day, so will we, every morning. CPAC will be rounding out its coverage with Campaign Live. This is "all election all the time" coverage, with segments that reflect the breadth of interest Canadians have in this election. Content will include:

Leaders' Tour http://www.cpac.ca/en/programs/leaders-tour/

This is the segment that will occupy most of CPAC's airtime. Follow the Leaders activities as they campaign across the country. This is unedited coverage – everything they say, as they say it. It will also then be time-shifted.

http://www.cpac.ca/en/programs/leaders-tour/ This is the segment that will occupy most of CPAC's airtime. Follow the Leaders activities as they campaign across the country. This is unedited coverage – everything they say, as they say it. It will also then be time-shifted. Ridings to Watch http://www.cpac.ca/en/programs/ridings-to-watch/

CPAC will travel to more than 40 key ridings to analyze local issues, speak to voters and meet candidates. On the channel, on the Web and on Facebook.

http://www.cpac.ca/en/programs/ridings-to-watch/ CPAC will travel to more than 40 key ridings to analyze local issues, speak to voters and meet candidates. On the channel, on the Web and on Facebook. Headlines

The latest major news. Every day.

The latest major news. Every day. Coffee Chats

Voters discuss election issues in an informal setting.

Voters discuss election issues in an informal setting. Youth Circles

Young voters debate election matters and issues that are important to them.

Young voters debate election matters and issues that are important to them. Trivia

In these one to two-minute segments, we hit the streets to test Canadians' election-related knowledge.

In these one to two-minute segments, we hit the streets to test Canadians' election-related knowledge. Vox Pop

CPAC asks voters to share their views on the latest election developments.

CPAC asks voters to share their views on the latest election developments. Issues Explained

We examine important issues such as the environment, affordability, immigration, and healthcare, etc., making sure Canadians have the information they need to make their vote count.

We examine important issues such as the environment, affordability, immigration, and healthcare, etc., making sure Canadians have the information they need to make their vote count. The Scoop on Social

An overview of how the election campaign is unfolding on social media. Presented as part of the program "Have Your Say", on the Web and on social media.

An overview of how the election campaign is unfolding on social media. Presented as part of the program "Have Your Say", on the Web and on social media. Leaders Debates http://www.cpac.ca/en/programs/leaders-debates/

As per CPAC tradition, we will air debates in both official languages.

DAILY SHOWS

Prime Time Politics Vote 2019 http://www.cpac.ca/en/programs/primetime-politics/

Peter Van Dusen hosts an English-language recap of the day. Analysis, interviews, and experts brought to you by one of the most trusted political journalists in Canada. Monday to Friday, on the channel and on the Web, at 8 pm ET.

L'Essentiel Vote 2019 http://www.cpac.ca/en/programs/lessentiel-with-esther-begin/

Seasoned journalist Esther Bégin anchors a French-language recap of the day. Analyses, interviews, and experts. Monday to Friday, on the channel and on the Web, at 7 pm ET.

Have Your Say http://www.cpac.ca/en/programs/have-your-say/

Voters share their views via a phone-in and on social media. Hosted by Mark Sutcliffe. Monday to Friday, from 2 pm to 4 pm ET. Live on Facebook Live and Periscope.

Daily Highlights http://www.cpac.ca/en/programs/daily-highlights/

Key daily highlights from the campaign. On the channel and on the web, at 4:00 pm ET.

Morning, Noon and Night

Daily updates on the federal election, morning, noon, and night, at 9:30 / 12:00 / 21:00 ET on Facebook Live.

About CPAC

The mission of the Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC) is to connect Canadians to Canadian politics. CPAC is Canada's only commercial-free, not-for-profit, bilingual television service. Created in 1992 by a consortium of cable companies, CPAC provides a unique window on parliamentary, political and public affairs in Canada and abroad.

SOURCE Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC)

For further information: Marie-Josée Lapointe, mjlapointe@cpac.ca, 613-667-0012

Related Links

http://www.cpac.ca

