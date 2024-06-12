SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The mayor of Saint-Jérôme, Marc Bourcier, unveiled his administration's strategic vision for developing the city's western sector on June 11. This announcement was made as part of the event entitled Le Saint-Jérôme de demain (The Saint-Jérôme of Tomorrow), which brought together over 120 people from Saint-Jérôme business, institutional and community circles. Its innovative and environmental approach, whose implementation will be co-built with the community, aims to give Saint-Jérôme a real calling card for business opportunities while creating a quality living environment.

Ville de Saint-Jérôme (CNW Group/Ville de St-Jérôme)

"Cities are at the forefront of addressing social, economic and environmental challenges. To achieve this, the City of Saint-Jérôme must take bold and structural actions to ensure the territory's harmonious development, the ecosystem's sustainability, the economic vitality and the population's well-being," said the Mayor of Saint-Jérôme, Marc Bourcier.

In 2023, the administration acquired several properties, totalling 18 million square feet in the sector of the former airport, to enable it to realize its vision of Saint-Jérôme's new economy, which is part of its 2030 Economic Development Strategy inspired by transportation electrification.

"As the regional capital, Saint-Jérôme has considerable appeal. If we are happy about this, we are aware that this creates increased pressure on urban and natural environments, as well as on road networks. We must therefore make a strategic shift to meet the challenges of a modern Saint-Jérôme and create new prosperity and quality jobs so that we can enrich ourselves collectively, but in a sustainable and innovative way," explained Mayor Bourcier, adding that the development of the western sector will drive the city's growth like never before.

The Bourcier administration's vision is clear: make Saint-Jérôme an innovative economic force at the heart of an inspiring living environment. Saint-Jérôme wants to create "a city in the city" west of Highway 15 by focusing on densification, developing a structuring network for active and collective mobility, improving local services and establishing innovative industries. This new eco-park and the densification around it will enable Saint-Jérôme to welcome thousands of jobs and benefit from significant economic and financial spinoffs.

Mayor Bourcier reassures that developing the sector will be done with respect for the environment and the population's expectations. Nearly 50% of the 18 million square feet will be conserved, preserved and developed to improve the municipal network of nature parks, fight heat islands and create a healthy living environment for residents in the area.

"We are proud of our status as the greenest city in Canada and as long as I am in office, I will do everything I can to maintain this title. Our wish is to co-build this project with the population. Social acceptability is crucial for a project of this magnitude. Consultations will begin in the fall to plan the development of the sector and create collective pride," added Mayor Bourcier.

Proud of its vision for the future, the City, as the regional capital and national capital of transportation electrification, is a first milestone for the Saint-Jérôme of tomorrow. "We are confident that Saint-Jérôme will become a contemporary, modern, trendy and sustainable city. Together, let's dream big while planning smart," concluded the mayor of Saint-Jérôme.

SOURCE Ville de St-Jérôme

Source: Marie-Ève Proulx, Service des communications et des relations avec les citoyens, City of Saint-Jérôme