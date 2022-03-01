"CUPW says No to Half-Steps and Second-Class Worker Status for Gig Workers"

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ford government introduced legislation yesterday, Bill 88 or the Working for Workers Act, with sub-standard rights and conditions for app-based gig workers. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers sees this legislation as a setback for workers who are organizing to use collective strength to improve their work lives.

CUPW supports Gig Workers United, app-based delivery workers who are organizing in Toronto and the GTA.

Just last week, gig workers received a decision from a Ministry of Labour officer that confirms they are employees, and orders Uber to start complying with the Employment Standards Act with things including minimum wage – real minimum wage, for all time at work – breaks, vacation pay, and other basic rights of employees in this province.

"This legislation comes just when it's clear to the Ford government and Uber that gig workers are winning, and that we're on track to achieve the full employment rights they're entitled to," says Jan Simpson, CUPW National President. "The Conservatives misrepresent this legislation as a step forward, but it's really designed as a barrier to unionization and a distraction from the fight for equal rights and employee status."

CUPW believes that the Ontario Conservative government will seek to railroad the bill through before there is adequate public debate – which would shake the pro-worker image they're trying to create heading into the 2022 election. Simpson adds, "While the Ford government tells the public they're working for workers, we see from this move that though the workers have made their demands very clear, this government has instead chosen to listen to what a few giant multinational employers want."

The union believes this bill would only encourage more employers to gig-ify their workforce, driving down employment standards for all of Ontario's workers, and setting a backward example for the rest of the country.

"Misclassification is still the issue, and we won't let this bill distract us with partial rights", says Jennifer Scott, President of Gig Workers United. "The workers who are paying close attention see that this is another offer to accept less than we deserve: pay for only part of the time we work, portable benefits instead of statutory benefits or the right to negotiate benefits, and other invitations to settle for less."

Scott continues: "The ESA decision shows that we're misclassified according to the Labour Ministry's own test. This provincial government defeated a bill earlier this year to end misclassification, but that is still our goal and our fight. Organized together, we will achieve the full and equal rights we need."

SOURCE Canadian Union of Postal Workers

For further information: please contact Emilie Tobin, CUPW Communications, at 613-882-2742 or [email protected]