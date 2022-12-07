Holiday season savings plus more deals in store at more than 510 participating Couche-Tard locations across Quebec.

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Heading into the holiday season, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard") the global convenience and mobility retailer, is hosting its first 'Couche-Tard Essence en Folie' in Canada and offering a limited number of $5 discount cards with the purchase of 25L or more of fuel at more than 510 participating locations in Quebec on Friday, December 9th, 2022, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. (E.S.T.).

"This December, we want to take the opportunity to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holidays," said Mélissa Lessard, Head of North American Marketing at Couche-Tard. "As people begin to travel, gather and celebrate the season, it's the perfect time to show our appreciation with our first 'Couche-Tard Essence En Folie' in Canada happening throughout Quebec."

Couche-Tard is inviting customers to stop by one of the Couche-Tard participating locations in more than 168 cities and towns in Quebec to fuel up and receive the discount card that is applicable on your next purchase. To find the closest participating location, using the Store Locator on couche-tard.com and select the filter 'Essence en folie'.

"From our locations in Laval and Montreal to Québec City, Sherbrooke, and Gatineau, customers can take advantage of our discount card" added Lessard. "Whether you are holiday shopping or are traveling to see loved ones, our retail locations are pleased to welcome you."

During Fuel Day, Couche-Tard will also offer deals on baked goods, coffee, car washes, and more. Customers will receive, until supply lasts, a coupon book that can be used until the end of January 2023.

The $5 discount cards with the purchase of 25L or more on fuel applies to all grades of fuel and starts on December 9th, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. E.S.T. and ends at 10:00 a.m. E.S.T. at participating Couche-Tard locations in Quebec, while supplies last.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with close to 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com .

