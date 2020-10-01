"Cheers! Spirits from the USA" Campaign Brings Canadians Closer to U.S. Distilleries, From Home

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - "Cheers! Spirits from the USA" campaign, sponsored by the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. (DISCUS), is rolling out its fourth virtual distillery tour Oct. 5 with an exploration of American Single Malt Whiskey at Washington's Westland Distillery.

The campaign, funded and supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was created by the U.S. distilled spirits industry to educate Canadian media, consumers and foodservice/hospitality industry members about the heritage, tastes, uses, styles and qualities of the wide variety of U.S. distilled spirits.

The initiative features live and interactive virtual tours and tastings throughout the year. During these virtual tours, registered spirits connoisseurs, industry members and media can sample current products and new products not yet available in Canada. They'll also have the special opportunity to speak with Master Distillers and distillery owners and ask questions alongside other participants from across the country.

The Westland Distillery virtual tour will take place Monday, October 5th at 5:30 PM ET. Based on the philosophy "Our West is Whiskey," Westland Distillery is most known for its innovative American Single Malt Whiskeys. Guests will get an exclusive preview of Garryana 5th Edition, a limited release due to be available in select Canadian markets soon. Register here to attend.

"Guided virtual tours are a great option to experience some of the sights, sounds and tastes that make each U.S. distillery unique," said Charles McEntee, DISCUS Manager of Export Promotion. "Through the tours, attendees get to explore the techniques that go into producing distinctive American Whiskeys and the other U.S. spirits appreciated around the world."

For information on these events, as well as American Spirits news, recipes and more, follow the "Cheers! Spirits from the USA" campaign via Instagram and Facebook @CheersAmericanSpirits . For more information about the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. visit distilledspirits.org.

The U.S. distilled spirits industry is committed to social responsibility. For those adults who choose to drink, they should do so in moderation and responsibly at all times. For more information: www.drinkinmoderation.org.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, Inc., prohibits discrimination in its programs on the basis of race, religion, national origin, age, gender, disability, or other protected status.

FOR MEDIA ONLY: (CLICK HERE) for images and videos

SOURCE Distilled Spirits Council of the United States

For further information: For all media inquiries: Aimee Cook, Account Director, Branding & Buzzing, E. [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.distilledspirits.org

