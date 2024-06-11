Canadian Interest in American Whiskey Peaks Ahead of Bourbon Day**

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - As Bourbon Day approaches on June 14th, Canadians are showing a growing appreciation for the rich tradition and diverse flavors of American Whiskey, says the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. With the category gaining traction, Canada emerges as an enticing market for American craft distillers seeking to expand their reach.

Recent market insights indicate a notable uptick in Canadian demand for American Whiskey, reflecting a trend toward exploration and discovery among spirits enthusiasts. This increased interest has not gone unnoticed by American craft distillers, who are now eyeing Canada as a promising destination to introduce their finely crafted spirits.

With more than 2,600 craft distillers operating in the USA, each offering a unique array of whiskey expressions, there's a growing sentiment that Canada's vibrant food and beverage landscape and discerning consumer base provide an ideal environment for expansion.

"We're delighted to see Canadian consumers embracing American Whiskey," remarked Robert Maron, Vice President of International Trade at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. "Canada's appreciation for quality craftsmanship and diverse flavor profiles makes it an exciting market for small and large distillers across the United States."

As Bourbon Day approaches, Canadians are encouraged to explore the wide range of American Whiskey offerings available, from classic Bourbons to Tennessee Whiskeys, American Rye, and American Single Malt. It's a chance to celebrate the craftsmanship and heritage behind these spirits while discovering new favorites.

