" Novacap-backed Canada Diagnostic builds on its successful acquisition strategy, with the latest addition of a two-location clinic in Ontario, further expanding its reach in providing state-of-the-art medical imaging services to patients across Canada "

MONTREAL and CALGARY, AB, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Diagnostic Centres (CDC), a leading provider of medical imaging services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Women's Ultrasound Clinic (WUC), Ottawa's leading women's ultrasound provider. This strategic acquisition signifies CDC's entry into Ontario, Canada's largest market, and simultaneously broadens the scope of CDC's women's imaging services.

The Women's Ultrasound Clinic (WUC), established by Dr. George Tawagi, runs two conveniently located centers in Ottawa and is home to a group of dedicated doctors, sonographers, and support staff. Dr. Tawagi is a distinguished figure in Ottawa's medical community, with prior roles as the Head of Obstetrics at the Ottawa Hospital, Civic Campus, and as Director of the Obstetrical High-Risk and OBGYN Ultrasound Units.

"At CDC, our goal is to make our outstanding patient care accessible and convenient for all Canadians, as we continually broaden our reach and serve an ever-growing number of patients. The acquisition of Women's Ultrasound Clinic represents an exciting milestone as we enter the Ontario market and expand our women's imaging services. We look forward to collaborating with Dr. Tawagi and his exceptional team to preserve and elevate the high-quality care experience for patients in Ottawa," said Dr. Robert Davies, CEO of CDC.

"I see this collaboration as an exceptional blend of talent and best practices, which will ultimately benefit Canadian patients. Our team at Women's Ultrasound Clinic, has built and sustained a golden standard of exceptional and compassionate care for our patients, which aligns with CDC's mission to provide state-of-the-art medical imaging services to Canadians. By joining forces with CDC, Women's Ultrasound Clinic can expand our services and connect with more patients requiring our expertise. I am truly excited about the promising opportunities that lie ahead for us", added Dr. Tawagi.

"At CDC, we are immensely proud of our growth and the solid trust we've established with our remarkable team. Our expansion into Ontario demonstrates our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional medical imaging services throughout Canada," added Lorne Paperny, founder and President at CDC.

"We are thrilled to witness the remarkable growth, strong partnerships, and significant expansion of CDC. The team has shown exceptional vision and execution, and we at Novacap are proud to be a value-adding partner in their journey as they continue to enhance their capabilities in providing exceptional medical imaging services to patients across Canada," expressed Marc Paiement, Senior Partner at Novacap.

About Canada Diagnostic Centres

Canada Diagnostic Centres is one of the largest providers of medical imaging services in Canada. The company has 28 clinics in Alberta, 9 clinics in Saskatchewan, and 1 clinic in British Columbia, servicing ~700,000 patient visits annually under eight different imaging modalities: X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, fluoroscopy, bone mineral density, nuclear medicine, MRI and CT.

About Novacap

Founded in 1981, Novacap is a leading North American private equity firm with over C$8B of AUM that has invested in more than 100 platform companies and completed more than 150 add-on acquisitions. Applying its sector-focused approach since 2007 in Industries, TMT, Financial Services, and Digital Infrastructure, Novacap's deep domain expertise can accelerate company growth and create long-term value. With experienced, dedicated investment and operations teams as well as substantial capital, Novacap has the resources and knowledge that help build world-class businesses. Novacap has offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York.

For more information, please visit www.novacap.ca .

