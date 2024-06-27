LAVAL, QC, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Get ready for a memorable day at the Centre de la nature de Laval on July 1! To celebrate Canada Day, we invite you to a big family gathering from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., designed to enchant visitors of all ages. Come and share a moment of happiness and conviviality with the Laval community, in a warm and festive atmosphere.

We've planned an unforgettable experience. The Centre de la nature de Laval will be transformed into a huge playground with attractions for everyone: inflatable games where children can have fun in complete safety, game booths to test your skills, and face painting counters to add a touch of fantasy.

Highlights of the day include shows specially designed for children, transporting them to a world of dreams and adventure. In addition, the presence of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will add a touch of patriotism.

A particularly moving moment will be the swearing-in ceremony for new Canadians, symbolizing the values of welcome and diversity cherished by our community. And of course, the sharing of the traditional Canada Day cake will provide a moment of indulgence for all.

Don't miss this opportunity to create lasting memories with your loved ones. Join us for a Canada Day celebration that promises to be as entertaining as it is inspiring. Full event details are available on our website. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to make sure you don't miss any of the surprises in store!

Come celebrate with your family, strengthen ties and enjoy an exceptional day in the heart of Laval!

Facebook : @feteducanadalaval / Instagram : @fetucedanadalaval / #CanadaLaval2024

This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Government of Canada and the City of Laval.

Production, creative and project management: Tandem Communication

