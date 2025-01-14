WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will take part in a panel discussion with the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, focusing on the Canada-U.S. energy relationship.

Date: January 15, 2025

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

The next day, Minister Wilkinson will hold a media callback (audio-only) to wrap up his visit to Washington, D.C.

Date: January 16, 2025

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

