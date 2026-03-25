In the news release, GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES MARCH 2026 QUARTERLY, MONTHLY & UPCOMING SEMI-MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs, issued 24-Mar-2026 by Global X Investments Canada Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows:

GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES MARCH 2026 QUARTERLY, MONTHLY & UPCOMING SEMI-MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"). The distributions include quarterly, monthly and semi-monthly paying ETFs as indicated in the tables below. The distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about the Pay Date as indicated in the tables below.

Table I – Quarterly Distributions

Ticker

Symbol ETF Name Ex-Date

and Record

Date Pay Date Currency Cash

Distribution

per Security Exchange CNDX Global X S&P/TSX 60 IndexETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.21182 TSX DLR Global X US Dollar Currency ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 USD $0.07290 TSX DLR.U USD $0.07290 TSX EAFX Global X MSCIEAFE IndexETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 USD $0.17330 CBOE EAFX.U USD $0.17330 CBOE ETHI Global X Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.05078 TSX HAL Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.13000 TSX HAZ Global X Active Global Dividend ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.09000 TSX HMMJ Global X Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.02100 TSX HMMJ.U CAD $0.02100 TSX INOC Global X Inovestor Canadian Equity IndexETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.01775 TSX MEDX Global X Equal Weight Global Healthcare Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.03690 TSX RSSX Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 USD $0.08834 CBOE RSSX.U 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 USD $0.08834 CBOE UBNK Global X Equal Weight U.S. Banks Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.04062 TSX USSX Global X S&P 500 Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 USD $0.07598 TSX USSX.U 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 USD $0.07598 TSX

Table II – Monthly Distributions

Ticker

Symbol ETF Name Ex-Date

and Record

Date Pay Date Currency Cash

Distribution

per Security Exchange AGCC Global X Silver Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.21500 TSX BKCC Global X Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.14500 TSX BKCL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.24500 TSX BNKL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.12000 TSX CANL Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 IndexETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.08000 TSX CASH Global X High Interest Savings ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.07100 TSX CBIL Global X 0-3 Month T-BillETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.07500 TSX CBIL.U CAD $0.07500 TSX CNCC Global X S&P/TSX 60 Covered CallETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.08250 TSX CNCL Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Covered CallETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.17000 TSX CPCC Global X Copper Producer Equity Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.14000 TSX EACC Global X MSCIEAFE Covered CallETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.14000 CBOE EACL Global X Enhanced MSCIEAFE Covered CallETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.17500 CBOE EMCC Global X MSCI Emerging Markets Covered CallETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.18000 CBOE EMCL Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Covered CallETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.23000 CBOE ENCC Global X Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.12000 TSX ENCL Global X Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.26000 TSX EQCC Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.17000 TSX EQCL Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.23000 TSX GLCC Global X Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.48000 TSX GLCL Global X Enhanced Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.38000 TSX GRCC Global X Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.16500 TSX HAB Global X Active Corporate Bond ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.03404 TSX HAD Global X Active Canadian Bond ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.02800 TSX HAF Global X Active Global Fixed Income ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.02589 TSX HBAL Global X Balanced Asset Allocation ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.03500 TSX HBNK Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.09170 TSX HCON Global X Conservative Asset Allocation ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.03500 TSX HEQL Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.05000 TSX HEQT Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.03500 TSX HFR Global X Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.02951 TSX HGRW Global X Growth Asset Allocation ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.05000 TSX HGY Global X Gold Yield ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.09500 TSX HMP Global X Active Canadian Municipal Bond ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.02535 TSX HPR Global X Active Preferred Share ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.04206 TSX HYBR Global X Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.04302 TSX LPAY Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 USD $0.14500 TSX LPAY.U USD $0.14500 TSX MPAY Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 USD $0.12200 TSX MPAY.U USD $0.12200 TSX NRGY Global X Equal Weight Canadian Oil & Gas Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.07345 TSX PAYL Global X Long-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.12500 TSX PAYM Global X Mid-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.10500 TSX PAYS Global X Short-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.08000 TSX PPLN Global X Equal Weight Canadian Pipelines Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.05064 TSX QQCC Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.13000 TSX QQCC.U CAD $0.13000 TSX QQCL Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.31000 TSX REIT Global X Equal Weight Canadian REITs Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.08700 TSX RING Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.09100 TSX RNCC Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.20000 TSX RNCL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.25000 TSX RSCC Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.21000 CBOE RSCC.U CAD $0.21000 CBOE RSCL Global X Enhanced Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.34500 CBOE SAFE Global X Equal Weight Canadian Insurance Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.05781 TSX SPAY Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 USD $0.09500 TSX SPAY.U USD $0.09500 TSX TLTX Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.16499 TSX TLTX.F CAD $0.16697 TSX TLTX.U USD $0.16807 TSX TSTX Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.14090 TSX TSTX.F CAD $0.13990 TSX TSTX.U USD $0.13991 TSX UBIL.U Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 USD $0.11000 TSX UCSH.U Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 USD $0.12500 TSX USCC Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 USD $0.12000 TSX USCC.U USD $0.12000 TSX USCL Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Covered Call ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.24000 TSX UTIL Global X Equal Weight Canadian Utilities Index ETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.07629 TSX

Table III – Semi-Monthly Distribution

Ticker

Symbol ETF Name Ex-Date

and Record

Date Pay Date Currency Cash

Distribution

per Security Exchange BCCC Global X Bitcoin CoveredCallETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.17000 CBOE BCCC.U CAD $0.17000 CBOE BCCC Global X Bitcoin CoveredCallETF 04/15/2026 04/22/2026 CAD $0.17000 CBOE BCCC.U CAD $0.17000 CBOE BCCL Global X Enhanced Bitcoin CoveredCallETF 03/31/2026 04/08/2026 CAD $0.20500 CBOE BCCL.U CAD $0.20500 CBOE BCCL Global X Enhanced Bitcoin CoveredCallETF 04/15/2026 04/22/2026 CAD $0.20500 CBOE BCCL.U CAD $0.20500 CBOE

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $50 billion of assets under management and more than 150 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

The payment of distributions, if any, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate at any time. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an exchange traded fund's ("ETF") performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the ETF are greater than the performance of the ETF, distributions paid may include a return of capital and an investor's original investment will decrease. A return of capital is not taxable to the investor but will generally reduce the adjusted cost base of the securities held for tax purposes. Distributions are paid as a result of capital gains realized by an ETF, and income and dividends earned by an ETF are taxable to the investor in the year they are paid. The investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If the investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, investors will realize capital gains equal to the amount below zero. Future distribution dates may be amended at any time. To recognize that these distributions have been allocated to investors for tax purposes the amounts of these distributions should be added to the adjusted cost base of the units held. The characterization of distributions, if any, for tax purposes, (such as dividends/other income/capital gains, etc.) will not be known for certain until after the ETF's tax year-end. Therefore, investors will be informed of the tax characterization after year-end and not with each distribution if any. For tax purposes, these amounts will be reported annually by brokers on official tax statements. Please refer to the applicable ETF distribution policy in the prospectus for more information.

The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by S&P, TSX, NASDAQ MX Group, or Morningstar and their affiliated companies and none of these parties make any representation, warranty, or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units shares in the Global X ETFs. All trademarks/service marks are registered by their respective owners. None of the owners thereof or any of their affiliates sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X ETFs. Complete trademark and service-mark information are available at https://www.globalx.ca/disclaimers.

"Standard & Poor's®" and "S&P®" are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have been licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P, and S&P makes no representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units/shares in the Global X ETFs.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, and Nasdaq-100 Index® are trademarks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

The Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF and the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (in this disclaimer, the "Russell 2000 Funds") have been developed solely by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Russell 2000 Funds are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. All rights in the Russell 2000 RIC Capped Index (the "Index") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the Index. Russell® is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license. The Index is calculated by or on behalf of FTSE International Limited or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the Index or (b) investment in or operation of the Russell 2000 Funds. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Russell 2000 Funds or the suitability of the Index for the purpose to which it is being put by Global X Investments Canada Inc.

The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") and any related funds.

The Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC) and the Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCL) are each exchange traded alternative mutual funds that invest in other alternative mutual funds that invest, directly or indirectly, in Bitcoin. There are inherent risks associated with products linked to crypto assets, including Bitcoin Futures. While Bitcoin Futures are traded on a regulated exchange and cleared by regulated central counterparties, direct or indirect exposure to the high level of risk of Bitcoin Futures will not be suitable for all types of investors. Given the speculative nature of bitcoin and the volatility of the digital currency markets, there is no assurance that BCCC or BCCL will be able to meet their respective investment objectives. An investment in BCCC or BCCL is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have a sophisticated knowledge and understanding of Bitcoin and the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. An investment in either BCCC or BCCL is considered high risk.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Correction: In Table II - Monthly Distributions, ETF Name for Ticker Symbol "CPCC" has been updated to "Global X Copper Producer Equity Covered Call ETF."

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]