VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces, further to its June 23, 2022 news release, that it has settled the first tranche, and the second and third tranches of the $5,200,000 Loan 2 in the amount of $4,000,000 plus accrued interest (the "Loan") by issuing 225,789,474 shares to Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited ("Todd"). The Loan was approved by disinterested shareholders at the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on August 25, 2022. The drawdown dates for the first tranche, and the second and third tranches of the Loan were September 28, 2022 and October 19, 2022 respectively.

Todd is a subsidiary of the Todd Corporation, the Company's largest shareholder. Todd now holds 369,584,460 shares or a 76.63% interest in Northcliff.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com.

For further information: Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.