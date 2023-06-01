These products are sold at retailers across Canada. Consumers who may have purchased the product should look for the following batch codes:

Nature's Bounty Disney Multivitamin Gummies:

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Princess 12x60 GMY – 576001-03 EXP 02/2024

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Princess 12x180 GMY – 576001-04 EXP 02/2024

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Cars 12x60 GMY – 575974-03 EXP 02/2024

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Cars 12x180 GMY – 575974-04 EXP 02/2024

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Cars 12x180 GMY – 593278-01 EXP 07/2024

Nature's Bounty Kids Marvel Avengers 12x180 GMY – 584630-03 EXP 06/2024

Nature's Bounty Kids Marvel Avengers 12x180 GMY – 587798-01 EXP 06/2024

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Frozen 12x180 GMY – 581866-01 EXP 05/2024

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Toy Story 12x180 GMY – 584616-01 EXP 05/2024

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Toy Story 12x180 GMY – 579005-04 EXP 03/2024

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Encanto 12x180 GMY – 594019-01 EXP 08/2024

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Encanto 12x180 GMY – 587715-01 EXP 05/2024

We have been working with Health Canada and are immediately informing our customers who received these products and arranging for them to be removed from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased these products for children under the ages of four, should contact Consumer Services and provide a picture of the product for reimbursement, and then dispose of the product. The contact information is as follows:

Phone: 1-800-387 4636 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST

Email: [email protected] from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST

About Nature's Bounty

Nature's Bounty is a leader in the Canadian vitamin space, with a range of vitamins, minerals, herbals, and other specialty supplements. The innovative brand offers a full line of high-quality vitamins and supplements to suit all unique needs and is proud to be Canada's #1 Brand of Hair, Skin & Nails Vitamins, as well as #1 Brand of Gummy Vitamins.*

*IQVIA Data ending July 16, 2022

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science is a leader in the science of nutrition and a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We believe in empowering healthier lives through nutrition and are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based active lifestyle nutrition, medical nutrition and pharmaceutical solutions. Our extensive research network, both within Nestlé's R&D centers as well as with external partners, provides the foundation for products that can help people to live their healthiest lives.

SOURCE Nestle Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Nestlé Media Line (416) 218-2688 or [email protected]