Apr 19, 2022, 16:15 ET
In the news release, Food Recall Warning - Various poppy seeds recalled due to Salmonella, issued 14-Apr-2022 by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) over CNW, we are advised that this release has been amended to correctly identify affected lots for Moulin Abénakis brand Organic Poppy Seeds. The complete, corrected release follows:
Food Recall Warning - Various poppy seeds recalled due to Salmonella
OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Grainworks, Moulin Abénakis, None
- Product: Various poppy seeds
- Companies: Oak Manor Organic, Sunnyside Natural Market, Distribution Horizon Nature, Grainworks Inc.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Nuts, grains and seeds
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 2
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Distribution
|
None
|
Poppy Seeds
|
300 g
|
6 28384 90432 7
|
Lot #
|
Sold at:
Oak Manor Organic,
|
None
|
Organic Poppy
|
Variable
|
None
|
All packages
|
Sold at:
Sunnyside Natural Market,
|
Moulin
|
Organic Poppy
|
400 g
|
0 67486 10904 7
|
All lots starting with 20 or 21
|
Sold in Quebec, Ontario,
|
Grainworks
|
Organic Poppy
|
500 g
|
6 27544 10863 6
|
Lot # 7788-08
|
Sold in Alberta and British
|
Grainworks
|
Organic Poppy
|
1.5 kg
|
6 27544 10864 3
|
Lot # 7788-08
|
Sold in Alberta and British
|
Grainworks
|
Organic Poppy
|
11.34 kg
|
6 27544 10862 9
|
Lot # 7788-08
|
Sold in Alberta and British
Industry is recalling various poppy seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold as indicated in the table.
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
