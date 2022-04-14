Food Recall Warning - Various poppy seeds recalled due to Salmonella

Summary
  • Brand(s): Grainworks, Moulin Abénakis, None
  • Product: Various poppy seeds
  • Companies: Oak Manor Organic, Sunnyside Natural Market, Distribution Horizon Nature, Grainworks Inc.
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
  • Category: Nuts, grains and seeds
  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 2
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Distribution

None

Poppy Seeds

300 g

6 28384 90432 7

Lot #
112033113-07
12/16

Sold at:

Oak Manor Organic,
756907 Oxford County Road #5,
Tavistock (Ontario)

None

Organic Poppy
Seeds

Variable

None

All packages
sold from May 21, 2021 to
April 13, 2022 inclusively

Sold at:

Sunnyside Natural Market,
338 - 10th Street NW, Unit 10,
Calgary (Alberta)

Moulin
Abénakis

Organic Poppy
Seeds

400 g

0 67486 10904 7

All lots starting with
20, 21, or 22

Sold in Quebec, Ontario,
New Brunswick and may
have been distributed in
other provinces and territories

Grainworks

Organic Poppy
Seeds

500 g

6 27544 10863 6

Lot # 7788-08

Sold in Alberta and British
Columbia and online

Grainworks

Organic Poppy
Seeds

1.5 kg

6 27544 10864 3

Lot # 7788-08

 

Sold in Alberta and British
Columbia and online

Grainworks

Organic Poppy
Seeds

11.34 kg

6 27544 10862 9

Lot # 7788-08

Sold in Alberta and British
Columbia and online
Issue

Industry is recalling various poppy seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold as indicated in the table.

What you should do
  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

