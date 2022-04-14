Food Recall Warning - Various poppy seeds recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Grainworks, Moulin Abénakis, None

: Grainworks, Moulin Abénakis, None Product : Various poppy seeds

: Various poppy seeds Companies: Oak Manor Organic, Sunnyside Natural Market, Distribution Horizon Nature, Grainworks Inc.

Oak Manor Organic, Sunnyside Natural Market, Distribution Horizon Nature, Grainworks Inc. Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Nuts, grains and seeds

Nuts, grains and seeds What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Distribution None Poppy Seeds 300 g 6 28384 90432 7 Lot #

112033113-07

12/16 Sold at: Oak Manor Organic,

756907 Oxford County Road #5,

Tavistock (Ontario) None Organic Poppy

Seeds Variable None All packages

sold from May 21, 2021 to

April 13, 2022 inclusively Sold at: Sunnyside Natural Market,

338 - 10th Street NW, Unit 10,

Calgary (Alberta) Moulin

Abénakis Organic Poppy

Seeds 400 g 0 67486 10904 7 All lots starting with

20, 21, or 22 Sold in Quebec, Ontario,

New Brunswick and may

have been distributed in

other provinces and territories Grainworks Organic Poppy

Seeds 500 g 6 27544 10863 6 Lot # 7788-08 Sold in Alberta and British

Columbia and online Grainworks Organic Poppy

Seeds 1.5 kg 6 27544 10864 3 Lot # 7788-08 Sold in Alberta and British

Columbia and online Grainworks Organic Poppy

Seeds 11.34 kg 6 27544 10862 9 Lot # 7788-08 Sold in Alberta and British

Columbia and online

Issue

Industry is recalling various poppy seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold as indicated in the table.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]