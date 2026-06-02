In the news release, Government of Canada supports youth soccer and community celebrations ahead of Canada's friendly match in Edmonton, issued 01-Jun-2026 by Canadian Heritage over CNW, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Government of Canada supports youth soccer and community celebrations ahead of Canada's friendly match in Edmonton

The Government of Canada is helping young Canadians and communities across the country experience the excitement of soccer as Canada prepares to co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

EDMONTON, AB, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's place on the world soccer stage did not happen by chance. It was built in communities across the country by generations of players, coaches, volunteers, families and fans who helped grow the game from local pitches to the international stage. As Canada gets ready to welcome the world as co-host of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the Government of Canada is building on that community momentum by supporting initiatives that are helping more Canadians experience the energy of the tournament beyond the host cities of Toronto and Vancouver.

Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa, will attend Canada's Men's National Team match against Uzbekistan in Edmonton, where young players and families will be among the fans taking part in this exciting moment for soccer in Canada. Their participation is supported through a Government of Canada investment of $300,000 in Canada Soccer, which is helping expand youth engagement initiatives across the country, including school outreach and opportunities for approximately 5,000 young players and their families to attend Canada Men's National Team matches in person, including tonight in Edmonton, Friday in Montréal and last March in Toronto.

Also today, in Mount Pearl, Newfoundland and Labrador, the Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026 program begins its cross-country tour, bringing free, community-based soccer celebrations to 39 stops in 35 communities across the country. The Government of Canada is supporting this national initiative to help ensure the excitement of the tournament reaches Canadians beyond the host cities.

Sport brings people together, and this is exactly what these initiatives are designed to do. By supporting youth soccer experiences and community celebrations across the country, the Government of Canada is helping more Canadians take part in this historic moment and strengthening the community connections that will carry the legacy of the tournament forward.

Quotes

"Edmonton has been part of some of Canada's most important soccer moments, and tonight is another chance for fans, families and young players to be part of that story. As Canada gets ready to co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026, our government is proud to support initiatives that bring the excitement of the tournament to more communities and help young Canadians see themselves in the game."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa

"In Edmonton and across Alberta, soccer has a unique way of bringing people together, from neighbourhood fields to packed stadiums cheering on Canadian athletes. As we look ahead to the FIFA World Cup 2026, tonight's match is a powerful reminder of the pride and excitement Canadians are feeling at home, and of the opportunity for young people across Alberta to be part of this historic moment."

--The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre)

"Soccer has brought people together in Edmonton for generations, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 is an opportunity to inspire even more young Canadians to get involved in the game. I'm proud that our government is helping more young people and families take part in the excitement, whether that's attending a national team match or joining community celebrations across the country. These experiences stay with people--they can spark confidence in a young player, bring families closer together and remind us what it feels like to be part of something bigger than ourselves."

--Matt Jeneroux, Member of Parliament (Edmonton Riverbend)

"Soccer in Canada has always grown from the ground up, through the coaches, volunteers, parents and community leaders who show up every day to create opportunities for young people. As we move closer to FIFA World Cup 2026™, these initiatives are helping more children and families experience the excitement of the game firsthand and create memories that will stay with them for years to come. Those moments matter. They inspire a lasting connection to the sport and help build the next generation of players, fans, coaches, referees and volunteers. We're proud to work alongside the Government of Canada to bring these experiences to communities across the country."

--Sara McConaghy, Director, Community and Sport Inclusion at Canada Soccer

Quick Facts

Edmonton has played an important role in Canada's soccer journey, including hosting the opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015™ at Commonwealth Stadium and Canada's historic win over Mexico in 2021, a key moment on Canada's road back to the men's World Cup.

The Government of Canada is providing $300,000 in funding for Canada Soccer to expand youth engagement initiatives across the country.

The Government of Canada is providing $800,000 to the Tourism Industry Association of Canada to support Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will bring tournament-related activities to communities across the country through 39 stops in 35 communities.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 proposes $755 million over five years starting in 2026–27, plus $118 million ongoing, to strengthen Canada's sport system. This investment will help host more world-class events like the FIFA World Cup, better support athletes to train and compete safely, and increase participation--especially among children and youth--through modernized support for National Sport Organizations. Together, these investments support sport at every level, from the playground to the podium.

Correction: An earlier version of this release was sent with a different quote from Matt Jeneroux

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Lauren Hadaller, Chief of Staff Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]