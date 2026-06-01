Government of Canada invests $22.8 million in Indigenous sport programs to empower First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities Français

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Canadian Heritage

Jun 01, 2026, 13:30 ET

More sport opportunities for Indigenous communities across the country.

EDMONTON, AB, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in fostering strong, healthy and vibrant Indigenous communities across the country.

Access to sport and physical activity is fundamental to supporting these social outcomes. Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), announced the 2026–2028 funding recipients for the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) program.

Through this $22.8-million investment, Indigenous-led projects will expand access to sport and physical activity in communities across the country. These initiatives will prioritize culturally relevant and community-designed programming to empower Indigenous people, including youth, women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals and persons with disabilities.

In Edmonton, $1,226,255 will be invested in three Indigenous-led projects aimed at expanding access to sport and physical activity.

Since 2019, the SSDIC program, in collaboration with Indigenous-led organizations and governments, has benefited hundreds of communities across Canada.

Please consult the backgrounders for a detailed list of 2026–2028 Stream One, Stream Two and Stream Three recipients.

Quotes

"Sport brings people together, strengthens communities, and supports physical and mental well-being. Through this investment, Indigenous-led organizations will be able to expand access to culturally relevant sport and physical activity opportunities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples across the country. These initiatives are helping break down barriers to participation and creating spaces where Indigenous peoples of all ages and abilities can thrive."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"SSDIC Stream One funding has been critical to ISCA's ability to serve Indigenous communities and advance meaningful social development outcomes across Alberta. This support allows us to deliver culturally grounded sport, recreation and wellness programs that strengthen community connections, leadership and overall well-being. While challenges such as staffing capacity, travel, and growing demand in rural and remote communities remain, SSDIC funding enables us to respond in meaningful and impactful ways. We are deeply grateful for this investment, which remains essential to our work and the communities we serve."

--Shannon Dunfield, Chair, Indigenous Sport Council of Alberta

Quick Facts

Sport for social development is defined as the intentional use of sport or physical activity to achieve social outcomes.

The Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program is focused on supporting positive outcomes in the areas of health, education, at-risk behaviour and/or employability, consistent with priorities set out in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action 7, 19, 38 and 66, and with Calls for Justice 3.1 and 7.3 of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The SSDIC component of the Sport Support Program has three funding streams.

Stream One: In the 2026–2028 funding cycle, $10.6 million will be distributed to the 12 Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies (PTASBs) to develop sports community programming and to the Aboriginal Sport Circle to support their membership in this delivery.

Stream Two: In the 2026–2028 funding cycle, $7.2 million will be distributed to Indigenous governments, communities and other not-for-profit Indigenous organizations to support projects that promote sport and recreation in Indigenous communities. Drawn from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action, the Stream Two social development goals focus on improved health, education and employability, and reduced at-risk behaviours. These investments will be delivered through 51 projects across the country.

Stream Three: In the 2026–2028 funding cycle, $5 million will be distributed to Indigenous governments, communities and other not-for-profit Indigenous organizations that provide opportunities for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people to participate in meaningful sports activities. Drawn from the Calls for Justice of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, the Stream Three social development goals focus on physical and mental health, suicide prevention, sexual trafficking awareness and prevention, safe and healthy relationships, and sexual positivity (2SLGBTQI+). These investments will be delivered through 34 projects across the country.

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Associated Links

Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities

Sport Canada

Aboriginal Sport Circle

Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies

Backgrounder: 2026–2028 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream One Funding Recipients

To advance Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Calls to Action, the Government of Canada will work with the Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC), along with an organization identified by the ASC in each province and territory, to support their capacity and to provide opportunities for Indigenous Peoples to participate in meaningful sport, recreational and physical activities that support 1 or more of the Stream One social development goals.

Backgrounder: 2026–2028 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Two Funding Recipients

Detailed list of 2026–2028 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) Stream Two recipients:

Region

Recipient

Prince Edward Island

Lennox Island First Nation

Prince Edward Island

Mi'Kmaq Family Resource Centre Inc.

Saskatchewan

Aboriginal Friendship Centres of Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan

Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation

Saskatchewan

Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation

Manitoba

Anishinaabe Agowidiiwinan Secretariat Inc.

Manitoba

Long Plain First Nation

Manitoba

Shoal Lake Cree Nation – Prevention Department

Manitoba

Waterways Recreation Inc.

Manitoba

Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport and Recreation Association Inc.

British Columbia

Indigenous Women Outdoors Society

British Columbia

Malahat First Nation

British Columbia

NEC Native Education College

British Columbia

Nikihk Management & Community Development Society

British Columbia

Rising Tide Surf Society

British Columbia

Sníchim Foundation Society

British Columbia

Sq'éwlets First Nation

British Columbia

Stein Valley Nlakapamux School Society

British Columbia

Tahltan Band Council

British Columbia

The Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert

British Columbia

Tzeachten First Nation

British Columbia

Williams Lake First Nation

Alberta

Creating Hope Society of Alberta

Alberta

Driftpile Cree Nation

Alberta

Grande Prairie Friendship Centre

Alberta

Little Red River Cree Nation

Alberta

St. Paul Mannawanis Native Friendship Centre

Alberta

Tribal Chiefs Ventures Inc.

Alberta

Woodland Cree First Nation Education Committee

Quebec

Centre de développement communautaire autochtone de Montréal

Quebec

Centre d'amitié autochtone de Lanaudière

Quebec

Cree Nation of Mistissini

Quebec

Cree First Nation of Waswanipi

Quebec

Oujé-Bougoumou

Newfoundland and Labrador

Flat Bay Band Inc.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Port au Port Indian Band Inc.

New Brunswick

Bilijk First Nation

New Brunswick

Elsipogtog First Nation Education Authority

New Brunswick

Fort Folly First Nation

New Brunswick

Oromocto First Nation

New Brunswick

Three Nations Education Group Inc.

New Brunswick

Woodstock First Nation Health Centre

Ontario

Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation

Ontario

Nokiiwin Tribal Council Inc.

Ontario

Plenty Canada

Northwest Territories

Inuvik Community Corporation

Northwest Territories

Liidlii Kue First Nation

Yukon

Village of Teslin

Nunavut

Hamlet of Kugluktuk

Nunavut

Hamlet of Pond Inlet

Nunavut

Pirurvik Preschool Society

Nova Scotia

Annapolis Valley First Nation

Nova Scotia

Pictou Landing First Nation Band Council

Backgrounder: 2026–2028 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Three Funding Recipients

Detailed list of 2026–2028 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) Stream Three recipients:

Region

Recipient

Manitoba

Ikayuqtiit Incorporated

Manitoba

2Spirit Manitoba Inc.

Manitoba

God's Lake First Nation

Manitoba

Keewatin Tribal Council Inc.

Manitoba

St. Louis Metis Local #28

Manitoba

Waterways Recreation Inc.

Manitoba

York Factory First Nation

Prince Edward Island

Lennox Island First Nation

Prince Edward Island

Mi'Kmaq Family Resource Centre Inc.

British Columbia

Gitxaala Nation

British Columbia

Shxwowhamel First Nation

British Columbia

Tla'amin Nation

British Columbia

Yunesit'in Government

Quebec

Cree Nation of Nemaska

Quebec

Whapmagoostui Sports & Recreation

New Brunswick

Madawaska Maliseet First Nation Health Centre

New Brunswick

Under One Sky – Monoqonuwicik-Neoteetjg Mosigisg Inc.

New Brunswick

Wolastoqey Tribal Council Inc.

Ontario

Nimkee NupiGawagan Healing Centre Inc.

Ontario

Pikangikum First Nation

Alberta

High Level Native Friendship Centre Society

Alberta

Nistawoyou Association Friendship Centre

Alberta

SaKaeah North

Alberta

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Women's Shelter

Yukon

Council for Yukon First Nations

Saskatchewan

White Bear First Nations

Nova Scotia

Potlotek First Nation

Nova Scotia

Sipeknekatik Band

Northwest Territories

Tlicho Government

Nunavut

Cambridge Bay Wrestling Club

Nunavut

Kitikmeot Friendship Society

Nunavut

Natchiliup Quviahuktiit

Nunavut

Hamlet of Gjoa Haven

Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland Indigenous Peoples Alliance Inc.

Newfoundland and Labrador

St. George's Indian Band

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Lauren Hadaller, Chief of Staff Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]

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