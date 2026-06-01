More sport opportunities for Indigenous communities across the country.

EDMONTON, AB, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in fostering strong, healthy and vibrant Indigenous communities across the country.

Access to sport and physical activity is fundamental to supporting these social outcomes. Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), announced the 2026–2028 funding recipients for the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) program.

Through this $22.8-million investment, Indigenous-led projects will expand access to sport and physical activity in communities across the country. These initiatives will prioritize culturally relevant and community-designed programming to empower Indigenous people, including youth, women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals and persons with disabilities.

In Edmonton, $1,226,255 will be invested in three Indigenous-led projects aimed at expanding access to sport and physical activity.

Since 2019, the SSDIC program, in collaboration with Indigenous-led organizations and governments, has benefited hundreds of communities across Canada.

Please consult the backgrounders for a detailed list of 2026–2028 Stream One, Stream Two and Stream Three recipients.

Quotes

"Sport brings people together, strengthens communities, and supports physical and mental well-being. Through this investment, Indigenous-led organizations will be able to expand access to culturally relevant sport and physical activity opportunities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples across the country. These initiatives are helping break down barriers to participation and creating spaces where Indigenous peoples of all ages and abilities can thrive."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"SSDIC Stream One funding has been critical to ISCA's ability to serve Indigenous communities and advance meaningful social development outcomes across Alberta. This support allows us to deliver culturally grounded sport, recreation and wellness programs that strengthen community connections, leadership and overall well-being. While challenges such as staffing capacity, travel, and growing demand in rural and remote communities remain, SSDIC funding enables us to respond in meaningful and impactful ways. We are deeply grateful for this investment, which remains essential to our work and the communities we serve."

--Shannon Dunfield, Chair, Indigenous Sport Council of Alberta

Quick Facts

Sport for social development is defined as the intentional use of sport or physical activity to achieve social outcomes.

The Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program is focused on supporting positive outcomes in the areas of health, education, at-risk behaviour and/or employability, consistent with priorities set out in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action 7, 19, 38 and 66, and with Calls for Justice 3.1 and 7.3 of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The SSDIC component of the Sport Support Program has three funding streams.

Stream One: In the 2026–2028 funding cycle, $10.6 million will be distributed to the 12 Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies (PTASBs) to develop sports community programming and to the Aboriginal Sport Circle to support their membership in this delivery.

Stream Two: In the 2026–2028 funding cycle, $7.2 million will be distributed to Indigenous governments, communities and other not-for-profit Indigenous organizations to support projects that promote sport and recreation in Indigenous communities. Drawn from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action, the Stream Two social development goals focus on improved health, education and employability, and reduced at-risk behaviours. These investments will be delivered through 51 projects across the country.

Stream Three: In the 2026–2028 funding cycle, $5 million will be distributed to Indigenous governments, communities and other not-for-profit Indigenous organizations that provide opportunities for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people to participate in meaningful sports activities. Drawn from the Calls for Justice of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, the Stream Three social development goals focus on physical and mental health, suicide prevention, sexual trafficking awareness and prevention, safe and healthy relationships, and sexual positivity (2SLGBTQI+). These investments will be delivered through 34 projects across the country.

Related Products

Secretary of State van Koeverden highlights sport investments from Spring Economic Update 2026: Canada Strong for All to build stronger and safer communities

Associated Links

Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities

Sport Canada

Aboriginal Sport Circle

Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies

Backgrounder: 2026–2028 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream One Funding Recipients

To advance Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Calls to Action, the Government of Canada will work with the Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC), along with an organization identified by the ASC in each province and territory, to support their capacity and to provide opportunities for Indigenous Peoples to participate in meaningful sport, recreational and physical activities that support 1 or more of the Stream One social development goals.

Backgrounder: 2026–2028 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Two Funding Recipients

Detailed list of 2026–2028 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) Stream Two recipients:

Region Recipient Prince Edward Island Lennox Island First Nation Prince Edward Island Mi'Kmaq Family Resource Centre Inc. Saskatchewan Aboriginal Friendship Centres of Saskatchewan Saskatchewan Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation Saskatchewan Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation Manitoba Anishinaabe Agowidiiwinan Secretariat Inc. Manitoba Long Plain First Nation Manitoba Shoal Lake Cree Nation – Prevention Department Manitoba Waterways Recreation Inc. Manitoba Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport and Recreation Association Inc. British Columbia Indigenous Women Outdoors Society British Columbia Malahat First Nation British Columbia NEC Native Education College British Columbia Nikihk Management & Community Development Society British Columbia Rising Tide Surf Society British Columbia Sníchim Foundation Society British Columbia Sq'éwlets First Nation British Columbia Stein Valley Nlakapamux School Society British Columbia Tahltan Band Council British Columbia The Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert British Columbia Tzeachten First Nation British Columbia Williams Lake First Nation Alberta Creating Hope Society of Alberta Alberta Driftpile Cree Nation Alberta Grande Prairie Friendship Centre Alberta Little Red River Cree Nation Alberta St. Paul Mannawanis Native Friendship Centre Alberta Tribal Chiefs Ventures Inc. Alberta Woodland Cree First Nation Education Committee Quebec Centre de développement communautaire autochtone de Montréal Quebec Centre d'amitié autochtone de Lanaudière Quebec Cree Nation of Mistissini Quebec Cree First Nation of Waswanipi Quebec Oujé-Bougoumou Newfoundland and Labrador Flat Bay Band Inc. Newfoundland and Labrador Port au Port Indian Band Inc. New Brunswick Bilijk First Nation New Brunswick Elsipogtog First Nation Education Authority New Brunswick Fort Folly First Nation New Brunswick Oromocto First Nation New Brunswick Three Nations Education Group Inc. New Brunswick Woodstock First Nation Health Centre Ontario Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation Ontario Nokiiwin Tribal Council Inc. Ontario Plenty Canada Northwest Territories Inuvik Community Corporation Northwest Territories Liidlii Kue First Nation Yukon Village of Teslin Nunavut Hamlet of Kugluktuk Nunavut Hamlet of Pond Inlet Nunavut Pirurvik Preschool Society Nova Scotia Annapolis Valley First Nation Nova Scotia Pictou Landing First Nation Band Council

Backgrounder: 2026–2028 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Three Funding Recipients

Detailed list of 2026–2028 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) Stream Three recipients:

Region Recipient Manitoba Ikayuqtiit Incorporated Manitoba 2Spirit Manitoba Inc. Manitoba God's Lake First Nation Manitoba Keewatin Tribal Council Inc. Manitoba St. Louis Metis Local #28 Manitoba Waterways Recreation Inc. Manitoba York Factory First Nation Prince Edward Island Lennox Island First Nation Prince Edward Island Mi'Kmaq Family Resource Centre Inc. British Columbia Gitxaala Nation British Columbia Shxwowhamel First Nation British Columbia Tla'amin Nation British Columbia Yunesit'in Government Quebec Cree Nation of Nemaska Quebec Whapmagoostui Sports & Recreation New Brunswick Madawaska Maliseet First Nation Health Centre New Brunswick Under One Sky – Monoqonuwicik-Neoteetjg Mosigisg Inc. New Brunswick Wolastoqey Tribal Council Inc. Ontario Nimkee NupiGawagan Healing Centre Inc. Ontario Pikangikum First Nation Alberta High Level Native Friendship Centre Society Alberta Nistawoyou Association Friendship Centre Alberta SaKaeah North Alberta Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Women's Shelter Yukon Council for Yukon First Nations Saskatchewan White Bear First Nations Nova Scotia Potlotek First Nation Nova Scotia Sipeknekatik Band Northwest Territories Tlicho Government Nunavut Cambridge Bay Wrestling Club Nunavut Kitikmeot Friendship Society Nunavut Natchiliup Quviahuktiit Nunavut Hamlet of Gjoa Haven Newfoundland and Labrador Newfoundland Indigenous Peoples Alliance Inc. Newfoundland and Labrador St. George's Indian Band

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Lauren Hadaller, Chief of Staff Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]