The Government of Canada invites Canadians to watch the ceremony at 10 a.m. on June 8, 2026.

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The installation ceremony of the Honourable Louise Arbour as the 31st Governor General of Canada will take place at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa on June 8, 2026, beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

The ceremony will include the swearing-in of the new Governor General, the presentation of Canadian honours and the Great Seal of Canada, and an address by the Prime Minister.

During the ceremony, the Honourable Louise Arbour will give her first speech to the Canadian people as Governor General.

The ceremony will also feature Indigenous ceremonial elements and artistic performances that reflect the Governor General's interests and values, while highlighting Canada's cultural diversity and inclusive nature.

Once the installation ceremony is over, the Governor General will proceed to the National War Memorial, where she will inspect the Guard of Honour and lay flowers in tribute to Canadians who died in combat. This will be her first official engagement as Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada.

The ceremony and the visit to the National War Memorial will be broadcast live across the country. They will also be available on Canadian Heritage's YouTube channel and on CPAC.

Quick Facts

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the appointment of Louise Arbour as the next Governor General on May 5, 2026

The Department of Canadian Heritage is the federal department responsible for state ceremonies, including the installation ceremony for governors general. The Department works closely with several federal organizations, including the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General, the Parliament of Canada, and the Department of National Defence.

Details of the installation ceremony are available on the Canadian Heritage website.

Installation of the Governor General

Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC)

Canadian Heritage YouTube channel

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact:Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]