"Bring your ideas to life and rise to the Challenge!" - Registration is now open for the 22nd edition of the OSEntreprendre Challenge

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Between now and March 10, 2020, school representatives, students and business starters from all 17 regions of Québec are invited to register their projects for the OSEntreprendre Challenge on osentreprendre.quebec to showcase their ideas and perhaps even receive a cash prize!

A major movement | $800 000 in prize money

The OSEntreprendre Challenge is a major Québec movement that is deployed and takes root at the local, regional and provincial levels. It showcases over 60 000 participants in three sections. The Scholastic section supports the development of a spirit of entrepreneurship by shining the spotlight on students who carry out entrepreneurial initiatives. The Business Creation section provides new entrepreneurs with the opportunity to validate their project, obtain cash prizes, grow their network and give voice to their passion during the year they launch their business. The Successful Business Inc. section showcases businesses that have already participated in the OSEntreprendre Challenge, are still operating after five years and whose route to success serves as an inspiration for others.

Do yourself proud!

Denis Doré, President, Director General and co-founder of Squeeze Studio Animation, serves as Honorary President of the 22nd edition of the OSEntreprendre Challenge. A provincial Business Creation prizewinner in 2012 and awarded the Successful Business Inc. Prize in 2018, Doré affirms, "In the current demographic context, the well-being and prosperity of our communities depends more than ever on our ability to transform innovative ideas into concrete projects. The OSEntreprendre Challenge is a true breeding ground for innovative and committed people who inspire Québec. Join them!"

"Thanks to the OSEntreprendre Challenge, inspiring projects are showcased all across Québec!" says Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "We are proud to have been the presenting partner since the beginning, encouraging young people to achieve educational success and a new generation of entrepreneurs who contribute to the vitality of all our regions!"

All of Québec is eager to discover the participants of this 22nd edition of the OSEntreprendre Challenge. The prizewinners and their boldness will be celebrated during the 17 regional galas in May 2020, and during the provincial gala on June 9, 2020.

About the OSEntreprendre Challenge

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Its main activity, the OSEntreprendre Challenge, is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of young people from elementary school to university and new entrepreneurs. The OSEntreprendre Challenge is made possible with the financial support of such committed partners as Desjardins Group and the Québec government (respectively our presenting and title partners), the Ministère de l'Éducation et de l'Enseignement supérieur, the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation, the Secrétariat à la jeunesse, the Secrétariat à la condition féminine, Québecor, Videotron Business, the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec (CPA), Saputo and Spektrum Média.

