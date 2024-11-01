TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Estée Lauder Canada is proud to announce the launch of its latest campaign, #BecauseOfMyAge, which celebrates the remarkable achievements and individuality of women as they embrace the beauty of aging.

Vânia Aguiar (left) and Lisa LaFlamme (right) (CNW Group/Estée Lauder Canada) Advanced Night Repair Serum and Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Creme. (CNW Group/Estée Lauder Canada)

#BecauseOfMyAge features four well known and iconic Canadian media personalities whose stories illuminate the power of self-confidence and the richness of personal experiences. The incredible roster of talent includes Lisa LaFlamme, a Canadian television journalist, and formerly the chief anchor and senior editor of CTV National News; television/radio personality and content creator Jennifer Valentyne, whose influence extends to millions across social media; Leslie Yip Boucher-Harris, editor-in-chief and publisher of eliteGen, a Chinese-English bilingual luxury lifestyle magazine, as well as morning show host at A1 Chinese Radio, Toronto's top reaching Chinese radio station and Vânia Aguiar, an international model and fashion & beauty journalist based in Quebec who's spent 20 years making a difference in society by advocating for the social participation of young people living with an intellectual disability and autism.

"Our incredible talent of women in our #BecauseOfMyAge campaign are redefining what it means to grow older by sharing their unique journeys and inspirations to others. Their recognition of their own worth and personal milestones is courageous and admirable," said Elodie Richard, Executive Director of the Estée Lauder Canada Brand. "These women embody the spirit of confidence that transcends age. Their stories embracing their unique journeys and celebrating every facet of life, allows us the reality that beauty is not just in youth but in every stage of our lives."

"Women over 40 tend to get told things like 'you look great for your age' or 'you're so impressive for your age' and they don't feel like compliments because of that qualifier. Estée Lauder has turned that comment on its head with the #BecauseOfMyAge campaign to instead celebrate all that she is because of her age," said Sharalyn Orr, Executive Director of The Estée Lauder Companies' Ageless Innovation Centre of Excellence, devoted to consumers aged 45+. "Fifty percent of Canadians are aged 40-plus and the 40-plus woman now vs. decades past is decidedly different. She isn't slowing down, she's picking up speed and is more relevant and influential than ever. The incredible women of #BecauseOfMyAge encapsulate modern Canada."

Through the lens of individuality, #BecauseOfMyAge highlights a testament to personal strength and resilience plus daily skincare routines each woman embodies.

The #BecauseOfMyAge campaign which includes local talent from each market has already rolled out into leading countries around the world such as United Kingdom and United States of America. Lisa, Jennifer, Leslie and Vânia will be featured on Estée Lauder Canada's social media platforms from Saturday, November 2nd alongside a paid digital initiative that aims to reach a broader audience.

"By sharing these powerful narratives, Estée Lauder Canada encourages women everywhere to celebrate their own achievements and the inspiring stories of those around them," said Richard.

Join us and follow #BecauseOfMyAge on social media to experience the campaign and be part of the conversation.

*Source – Statistics Canada Population estimates on July 1, by age and gender

