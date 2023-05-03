"ANYTHING FOR FAME", A NEW NFB DOCUMENTARY EXCLUSIVELY STREAMING NOW ON PARAMOUNT+

A North of Now Films and National Film Board of Canada Co-Production

VIEW TRAILER HERE

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ -- Paramount+ released today the official trailer for ANYTHING FOR FAME, and announced the all-new Canadian documentary film is now streaming exclusively on the service in Canada. A startling and timely study of contemporary celebrity, ANYTHING FOR FAME ventures into the virtual "wild west" to profile an ambitious and reckless breed of content creator. Hungry for internet notoriety, young influencers gamble everything for fame-'n'-fortune. At a time when the Internet is radically reshaping global economics and culture, ANYTHING FOR FAME examines the phenomenon of online celebrity with empathy, insight and its own arresting sense of style.

ANYTHING FOR FAME Now Streaming on Paramount+ in Canada

"We could have told this story through one individual, but we wanted to show the bigger system at play," said Canadian director, co-producer, and executive producer Tyler Funk. "We have this algorithm, always pushing the limits, and then you've got all these different creators, each approaching content from a different angle, trying to pursue careers on the ever-changing Internet."

"When we decided we'd be co-producing Tyler Funk's ANYTHING FOR FAME, we knew it would be a riveting journey," said Director, Distribution and Market Development of Sales, National Film Board of Canada, Nathalie Bourdon. "We are beyond thrilled, not only because the film is making its Canadian debut, but because it's also the first-ever NFB co-production released on Paramount+ in Canada."

In the world of social media, only a few creators will strike it rich, while most will find themselves dodging multiple pitfalls and moral dilemmas as they navigate a ruthless "attention economy" where likes and views become intoxicating currency. ANYTHING FOR FAME, features several content creators including, Canadians Jake Hillhouse (@jakehillhouse) and Jade Jadasaur (@jadasaur), alongside viral creators Ava Louise (@avalouiise), Jumanne (@jumannestruggled), and Peter Teatime (@peterteatime).

ANYTHING FOR FAME is a North of Now Films and National Film Board of Canada co-production. For North of Now Films, Tyler Funk is the film's director, co-producer, and executive producer alongside editor, co-producer, and executive producer Sebastian Mercado. For the National Film Board, Shirley Vercruysse serves as executive producer. Produced with the participation of the TELUS Fund, Creative BC and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit

#AnythingForFameFilm

Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @ParamountPlusCA

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel™, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service is currently live in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, the Caribbean, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland and South Korea.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlusCA on social platforms.

About North of Now Productions

North of Now is a creative production & digital consultant agency based out of Vancouver, BC and for the past three years has filmed ads all across North America.

Producing broadcast ads for brands such as Coca-Cola and Band-Aid among many others we specialize in creating both traditional and non-traditional advertising, working with numerous firms in a variety of fields to bring their message to the public both online and on television.

https://northofnow.ca/

About the NFB

As Canada's public producer and distributor, the NFB works with talented artists across the country to create award-winning documentaries, auteur animation and participatory stories, including virtual-reality experiences. The NFB's multilingual international distribution team promotes an outstanding collection of more than 13,000 titles and has relationships with the world's largest online platforms and broadcasters, in addition to attending the major international audiovisual trade fairs. NFB productions have won more than 7,000 awards, including 12 Oscars. To access this unique content, visit NFB.ca .

SOURCE Paramount+ (Canada)

For further information: Laura Heath Potter, [email protected]; Marin Pollock, [email protected]; Lovisa Hanson, [email protected]