"Alexa, ask Sun Life what my physiotherapist coverage is"

The latest move in the company's digital transformation journey, Sun Life Clients can now tap into the Sun Life skill for Amazon Alexa to learn about benefits coverage details

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Sun Life is doing more to help Clients easily access information about their benefits coverage for massage therapist, chiropractor, physiotherapist and psychologist services – all through Alexa-enabled devices. As Sun Life continues to drive innovation and deliver on its commitment to Clients, the company today announced the release of expanded voice technology capabilities with a new skill for Amazon Alexa.

"We know that our Clients want to access their health and benefits information through the channels that are the most convenient for them," said Alice Thomas, Chief Digital Technology Officer, Sun Life. "Our digital journey has been all about listening to our Clients, understanding their evolving needs and adopting new technologies to improve their experience."

Harnessing the voice technology of Alexa, Sun Life Clients can now access details such as remaining balances, deductibles, coverage limits and the percentage covered for each provider type. Clients can also easily check the status of a recently submitted medical or dental claim.

"Through these interactive tools, we're working to help empower our Clients to live healthier lives," said Dave Jones, Senior Vice-President, Group Benefits, Sun Life. "When our Clients access the power of our provider network, we're making it easy for them to make informed decisions when managing their health and wellness needs."

Sun Life has been at the forefront of the industry in introducing digital and mobile technology. The company's industry first, digital coach 'Ella', and its top rated mobile app are examples of how the company is transforming its business by digitizing current operations, creating innovative new models to delight Clients, demystify a complex business and support the important work of advisors.

"Digital assistants make it easier for consumers to get the information they need, when they need it," said Evan Young, Senior Manager, Alexa Skills. "This new skill from Sun Life is just another value add for Clients and showcases Sun Life's commitment to digital transformation."

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,063 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

