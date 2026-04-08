A bold new era of Canadian style, creativity, and connection marks Reitmans' 100th year

MONTREAL, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Founded in Montreal in 1926, Reitmans has shaped the fashion landscape for generations of Canadian women, delivering accessible and on-trend styles defined by confidence and inclusivity. As the company enters its centennial year, Reitmans is unveiling a new logo, national partnerships, high-profile brand ambassadors, an elevated customer-inspired retail concept, and significant digital upgrades - all under the theme, "A Century Is Just the Beginning."

The platform reflects both the strength of the brand's legacy and the momentum shaping its future.

"For 100 years, Canadian women have trusted Reitmans to evolve alongside them - and keeping that trust is at the heart of everything we do," said Andrea Limbardi, President and CEO of RCL - Reitmans Canada Ltd. "This centennial marks a defining turning point for Reitmans - one defined by confidence, clarity, and renewed ambition. We are shaping a more expressive brand, focused on style and fashion, while remaining grounded in our Canadian roots. And this is only the beginning."

New initiatives announced today include:

New Brand Ambassadors

To embody this next chapter, Reitmans welcomes two defining voices of Canadian style: supermodel Coco Rocha and Quebec actress and tastemaker Catherine St-Laurent.

Rocha, a global fashion authority and one of the industry's most recognizable runway faces, will headline the 100th anniversary campaign. St-Laurent represents a new generation of Quebec cultural voices reinforcing Reitmans' shift towards a more expressive, style-driven identity.

New Store Concept Launching in the Greater Montreal Area

In late April, Reitmans will unveil a new retail concept at Carrefour Laval, located approximately 20 km from Montreal's downtown core. Developed in collaboration with renowned Canadian design firm BURDIFILEK, the renovated space introduces an immersive and refined shopping experience where design meets the customer journey, reimagining how customers interact with the brand. The concept signals Reitmans' commitment to creating new, bold and distinctive shopping experiences, bringing fresh thinking while deepening its connection with customers.

Updated Logo

As part of its brand evolution, Reitmans is introducing a refreshed logo. The updated wordmark symbolizes the brand's bold confidence for the future. It will be revealed in late April, with the launch of the new store concept at Carrefour Laval.

Support for Canadian Fashion & Culture

Reitmans announces a new partnership with the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA). At the awards ceremony on April 23 in Montreal, the company will present the Emerging Talent Award, honouring an outstanding up-and-coming Canadian fashion designer, reinforcing the brand's commitment to supporting homegrown fashion talent.

Additional national collaborations, including a soon-to-be-announced partnership rooted in Toronto culture and sport, will further strengthen Reitmans' presence within contemporary cultural conversations.

Celebrating Canadian Fashion & Heritage

Reitmans has entered into a two-year partnership with the McCord Stewart Museum, beginning with a first-year commitment as a Fashion Premier Partner - reinforcing the brand's support for Canadian creativity and for cultural institutions that reflect and shape Canada's evolving identity.

Investing in Digital Infrastructure

RCL – Reitmans Canada Ltd. has completed the migration of its e-commerce operations for Reitmans, along with RW&CO and PENN. Penningtons, to Shopify unlocking a faster, more intuitive digital experience designed to meet customers whenever they engage with the brand.

Reitmans' centennial initiatives will roll out nationally throughout 2026.

For more information about Reitmans, visit: www.reitmans.com .

ABOUT REITMANS

For 100 years, Reitmans has been an integral part of Canadian women's lives, emboldening them with accessible and inclusive fashion grounded in quality and expert fit. Proudly Canadian, the brand now operates more than 200 stores across the country and maintains a strong digital presence. Now entering its most confident era yet, Reitmans is embarking on a new chapter with an elevated in-store environment, trend-right collections, and a digitally driven, modern retail platform. After all, a century is just the beginning.

ABOUT RCL – Reitmans (Canada) Limited

RCL - Reitmans (Canada) Limited is one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers for women and men, with retail outlets throughout the country. The Company operates 387 stores under three distinct banners consisting of 217 Reitmans, 85 PENN. Penningtons, and 85 RW&CO.

For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com .

For more information, please contact:

Erika Johnson, Craft Public Relations | [email protected] | 416.319.2234

SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Ltd