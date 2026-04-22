Reitmans will be the presenting sponsor of The Rhythm Section, the team's dance crew

MONTREAL, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's first WNBA team is arriving and Reitmans is stepping into the moment as an official partner of the Toronto Tempo. At the heart of the collaboration, the brand becomes presenting sponsor of the team's dance crew, The Rhythm Section.

Reitmans Takes Centre Court (CNW Group/Reitmans (Canada) Ltd)

The announcement arrives at a historic juncture for the brand. Reitmans is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026 under the banner "A Century Is Just the Beginning." This partnership marks a shift from legacy to momentum, connecting a century of dressing Canadian women to a new generation shaping culture through sport and self-expression. It also signals Reitmans' continued evolution into a brand that not only dresses women but shows up where culture is moving.

"Celebrating our 100th anniversary by joining the Tempo's inaugural season feels like a defining moment for Reitmans," said Isabelle Bonin, Vice President of Marketing. "We've supported Canadian women for generations, and today we're showing up where women are shaping culture - not just following it. This partnership is about confidence, energy, and self-expression--on and off the court."

The Rhythm Section will wear custom looks designed exclusively by the Reitmans team at its Montreal headquarters. Created under the brand's activewear banner, Hyba, the uniforms are designed for movement, pairing function with a bold, modern aesthetic inspired by the Tempo's energy. The retailer will also curate exclusive styling experiences with the team's front office staff.

"The Tempo is setting the tone for a bold new era of women's sport in Canada, and we're intentional about choosing partners who share that vision," said Lisa Ferkul, Chief Revenue Officer, Toronto Tempo. "Reitmans has supported the diverse lives of Canadian women for a century, and we're thrilled to have this Canadian icon help write this first chapter of our team's story."

Fans can celebrate the partnership at an in-arena Reitmans sponsored Game Day on June 7 at Coca-Cola Coliseum when the Tempo take on the Chicago Sky, experience The Rhythm Section presented by Hyba x Reitmans at every home game, and engage with the brand through custom content and social integrations, with additional activations to be announced in the coming months.

For more information about Reitmans, visit: www.reitmans.com.

ABOUT REITMANS

For 100 years, Reitmans has been an integral part of Canadian women's lives, emboldening them with accessible and inclusive fashion grounded in quality and expert fit. Proudly Canadian, the brand now operates more than 200 stores across the country and maintains a strong digital presence. Now entering its most confident era yet, Reitmans is embarking on a new chapter with an elevated in-store environment, trend-right collections, and a digitally driven, modern retail platform. After all, a century is just the beginning.

ABOUT TORONTO TEMPO

In May 2024, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced its expansion into Canada by awarding Toronto an expansion team, the league's first outside the United States. The new team, owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, will begin play in the 2026 season as the WNBA's 14th franchise. Sephora Canada and CIBC are the team's first announced founding partners. Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures and a 30-year veteran of building championship-caliber teams, is also Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors and Chairman Emeritus of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Toronto Raptors, NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, MLS' Toronto FC and other professional sports franchises. Under his leadership, the Raptors won their first NBA championship in 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Erika Johnson, Craft Public Relations | [email protected] | 416.319.2234

SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Ltd