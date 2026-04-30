A new expression of the brand comes to life through a redesigned space where design, fashion, and customer experience converge

MONTREAL, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - As part of its 100th anniversary, Reitmans is stepping into its next chapter with the unveiling of a new logo and reimagined store concept at Carrefour Laval, located in the Greater Montreal area, approximately 20 km from downtown Montreal. More than a renovation, this reopening reflects an evolution of the in-store experience with an approach that further affirms the brand's renewed identity.

Image Credit: Ben Rahn/A-Frame [www.aframestudio.com] (CNW Group/Reitmans (Canada) Ltd) Image Credit: Ben Rahn/A-Frame [www.aframestudio.com] (CNW Group/Reitmans (Canada) Ltd) Image Credit: Ben Rahn/A-Frame [www.aframestudio.com] (CNW Group/Reitmans (Canada) Ltd)

This unveiling marks the first public appearance of Reitmans' new logo, reflecting a more confident identity and a forward-looking perspective. This visual evolution is part of the broader momentum the brand is building as it enters its centennial year.

Designed by award-winning interior design studio, BURDIFILEK, as a structured and intentional space, the new concept is grounded in a thoughtfully planned layout and natural flow, offering a refreshed perspective on the shopping experience.

"This initiative reflects a natural evolution for Reitmans. We wanted to create a clear and intuitive environment that better showcases our collections and reflects our current fashion sensibility," said Isabelle Bonin, Vice President, Marketing, eCommerce and Visual Presentation at Reitmans. "It's an experience designed to better support our customers and strengthen their connection to the brand."

The store features a warm and refined aesthetic with open layouts, carefully considered lighting, rich textures, and a clean palette. By focusing on what matters most, the space strikes a balance between clarity and emotion by creating a harmonious experience where fashion takes center stage.

"Reitmans has a long-standing legacy. Our goal was to not reinvent it, but to reinterpret it. We highlighted the familiarity of the brand within a confident setting that will resonate across Canada," said Diego Burdi, Co-Founder and Creative Director, BURDIFILEK.

"In an era of rapid retail change, the forces at work are both global and local. Our partnership with Reitmans reaffirms design as an investment in business strategy for evolving legacy brands and secures its longevity in a demanding market," said Paul Filek, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, BURDIFILEK.

As part of its commitment to creativity, Reitmans collaborated with Montreal-based artist Miville and will be featuring one of her original pieces in the space to introduce an artistic dimension that connects fashion, design, and expression.

With this new concept, Reitmans is setting a clearer and more ambitious direction that is aligned with the initiatives launched as part of its centennial. This evolution reflects a stronger point of view on style, expression, and customer experience while remaining true to the brand's core.

Launched at Carrefour Laval on April 18th, this concept paves the way for a rollout across Canada beginning in 2027.

ABOUT REITMANS

For 100 years, Reitmans has been an integral part of Canadian women's lives, emboldening them with accessible and inclusive fashion grounded in quality and expert fit. Proudly Canadian, the brand now operates more than 200 stores across the country and maintains a strong digital presence. Now entering its most confident era yet, Reitmans is embarking on a new chapter with an elevated in-store environment, trend-right collections, and a digitally driven, modern retail platform. After all, a century is just the beginning.

ABOUT RCL – Reitmans (Canada) Limited

RCL - Reitmans (Canada) Limited is one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers for women and men, with retail outlets throughout the country. The Company operates 387 stores under three distinct banners consisting of 217 Reitmans, 85 PENN. Penningtons, and 85 RW&CO.

For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

ABOUT BURDIFILEK

BURDIFILEK is an award-winning interior design studio that transforms spaces to inspire possibility and purpose through design. Founded by Diego Burdi and Paul Filek in 1993, the firm puts creative intelligence, cultural relevance, and flawless execution at the forefront of all projects to create unexpected and impressive interiors for world-class brands around the globe.

For more information, please contact:

Erika Johnson, Craft Public Relations | [email protected] | 416.319.2234

SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Ltd