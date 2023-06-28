TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP (London & Toronto), Sotos LLP (Toronto), Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP (CFM) (Vancouver), and Siskinds Desmeules s.e.n.c.r.l. (Québec City) announced today court approval of a protocol for distributing settlements totalling approximately $78 million in 23 class actions relating to the alleged price fixing of certain automotive parts. The class actions are part of 45 class actions brought in Canada alleging unlawful conspiracies to fix prices of auto parts for installation in new vehicles. The settled defendants have not admitted any wrongdoing or liability.

Did you buy or lease a new vehicle? You may be eligible for compensation. Tweet this Canadians who purchased the affected vehicles can file through the easy-to-use claims website: autopartssettlement.ca. (CNW Group/Siskinds LLP)

There have been extensive criminal investigations around the globe. The auto parts cases make up the largest antitrust investigation in history – in terms of the number of affected parts, implicated parties, and fines imposed. "Price-fixing conspiracies are prohibited by the Competition Act. They are harmful to the Canadian marketplace, causing businesses and consumers to pay too much for goods and services," said David Jones, a partner at CFM in Vancouver. "The settlements seek to redress that harm."

The Ontario, British Columbia and/or Québec courts approved the settlements and protocols for distributing the settlement funds to purchasers of vehicles affected by the alleged conspiracy. The affected brands and time periods vary from case to case. Consumers and businesses who purchased or leased new vehicles sold under the following brands between July 1, 1998, and September 30, 2016, are eligible to receive compensation:

Aston Martin

BMW/ Mini Cooper

Chrysler/ Dodge/ Fiat/ Jeep/ Ram

Ford/ Lincoln / Mercury

/ Mercury General Motors ( Buick / Cadillac/ Chevrolet/ Daewoo/ GMC/ Hummer/ Isuzu/ Oldsmobile/ Pontiac/ Saab/ Saturn)

/ Cadillac/ Chevrolet/ Daewoo/ GMC/ Hummer/ Isuzu/ Oldsmobile/ Pontiac/ Saab/ Saturn) Honda/ Acura

Jaguar/ Land Rover

Mazda

Nissan/ Infiniti

Subaru

Toyota/ Lexus

Volkswagen/ Audi/ Porsche, and Volvo (the "Automakers")

No wrongdoing is alleged against the Automakers. They are not defendants in the class actions. The class actions were brought against the parts manufacturers who allegedly price-fixed those products.

"To date, more than $179 million has been recovered for the benefit of Canadians in the auto parts class actions," says Jean Marc Leclerc, Sotos LLP partner in Toronto. "This is the second round of distribution and there will be at least one more distribution."

Karim Diallo, counsel at Siskinds Desmeules, Québec City, said: "The auto parts class actions are a large undertaking and we are proud to have recovered a significant amount of money for Canadian consumers and businesses."

Applications for settlement benefits can be filed online at autopartsettlement.ca on or before October 30, 2023. "We encourage Canadian businesses and consumers who purchased the affected vehicles to apply for settlement benefits," said Linda Visser, Siskinds LLP partner in London. "We designed a claims process that is straightforward and easy to use – particularly for consumers."

For more information about the settlements, the distribution of settlement funds and the claims process, visit autopartsettlement.ca or call 1-866-474-4331.

About Class Counsel

Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP is a pioneer in class action lawsuits and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by the Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2023 guide. The class actions team, comprised of 25 lawyers admitted to practice in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, New York State and Australia, act exclusively for plaintiffs. siskinds.com/classactions

Sotos LLP

Sotos LLP is a nationally-recognized law firm based in Toronto. Sotos acts for plaintiffs in many of Canada's leading class actions in the areas of employment (wage and hour litigation), antitrust (Competition Act), privacy, consumer protection and franchising and distribution. www.sotosclassactions.com

CFM

CFM is a boutique law firm based in Vancouver specializing in class actions, aviation accident litigation and product liability litigation, on behalf of plaintiffs. cfmlawyers.ca

Siskinds Desmeules

Siskinds Desmeules is a law firm in Québec City specializing in class action and professional liability since 1991. As an affiliate firm to Siskinds LLP, Siskinds Desmeules combines the personalized service of a boutique law firm with the resources of a larger firm, offering access to a team of over 240 lawyers and support staff covering over 25 specialized practice areas. www.siskinds.com

