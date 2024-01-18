TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Ontario has committed $60 million dollars over a three-year period to support the Ontario Brain Institute (OBI) in its mission to accelerate solutions that improve brain health. OBI's renewal also includes an additional $5 million to launch the Centre for Analytics, an initiative supporting the development of neuroanalytical skills and AI models while maximizing the value of the data collected across OBI's research network.



These generous investments reaffirm the Government's dedication to advancing research, innovation, and care for the one in three Ontarians impacted by a brain disorder.

Driven by a team science approach, OBI is expanding its funding and support for clinically oriented brain research networks with the launch of two new Integrated Discovery Programs.

CALM – the Cohort Network for Adolescents and Youth with Mental Health Multimorbidity – is seeking to improve mental health care for youth by understanding the impacts of having multiple mental health challenges.





– the – is seeking to improve mental health care for youth by understanding the impacts of having multiple mental health challenges. TRANSCENDENT – Transforming Research by Assessing Neuroinformatics across the Spectrum of Concussion by Embedding iNterdisciplinary Data-collection to Enable Novel Treatments – is working to transform recovery and healing across the spectrum of concussion, advancing treatment of concussion from all causes, across the general population with a global reach and impact.

CALM and TRANSCENDENT join three existing Integrated Discovery Programs poised to build on the success of past investments and create wide-spread brain health impact.

CAN-BIND – the Canadian Biomarker Integration Network in Depression – is pioneering new approaches to the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder by identifying and validating biomarkers that will lead to better treatment selection and better outcomes for those living with depression.





– the – is pioneering new approaches to the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder by identifying and validating biomarkers that will lead to better treatment selection and better outcomes for those living with depression. CP-NET – the Childhood Cerebral Palsy Integrated Neuroscience Discovery Network – is advancing the role of genomics risk factors for cerebral palsy while leading quality improvements in care and improved rehabilitation through neurotechnology for the benefit of patients across the lifespan.





– the – is advancing the role of genomics risk factors for cerebral palsy while leading quality improvements in care and improved rehabilitation through neurotechnology for the benefit of patients across the lifespan. POND – the Province of Ontario Neurodevelopmental Disorders Network – is leading international efforts that have fundamentally changed the approach to diagnosis and treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. Their clinical trials network is a first in Canada and is speeding up the development of effective medications and psychosocial interventions for patients and families.



Renewed funding allows OBI to continue operating within the context of a learning healthcare system where an integrated approach to research is driven by data and neuroanalytics, the priorities of patient partners, the development of neurotechnology, and improvements in care. Read more in OBI's new Strategic Plan.

Since its inception in 2010, the Ontario Brain Institute has taken $215 million of investment from the Ontario Government and converted it into a $700 million impact on brain healthcare. OBI has supported the province's neurotechnology cluster, by fostering over 100 innovative companies that have brought 26 new products to market and secured over $304 million in follow-on investments. Moreover, aiming to improve the lives of Ontarians living with brain disorders, OBI has increased awareness about brain health, sharing knowledge and resources to an estimated one million people through various public engagement initiatives.

QUOTES

"The Ontario government is proud to support the Ontario Brain Institute's ground-breaking brain research that will help one in three Ontarians impacted by brain disorders, such as dementia, depression and cerebral palsy. This funding will accelerate new discoveries and innovations in neuroscience that benefit our province's research community, and the millions of Ontarians impacted by brain disorders."

- Jill Dunlop, Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities

"The Ontario Brain Institute gratefully acknowledges the Government of Ontario's continued investment in brain health. OBI's team science model – based in integrated and collaborated approaches that span disciplines – is successful because we place equal emphasis on knowledge creation, translation and innovation, and we put patients at the centre of what we do. Moving forward, we will know that our work has been successful when we see improved care for people with brain disorders, create new opportunities for neurotechnology companies, and place Ontario on the world stage in neuroscience."

- Dr. Tom Mikkelsen, President and Scientific Director, Ontario Brain Institute



ABOUT:

The Ontario Brain Institute is a provincially funded, not-for-profit organization that accelerates discovery and innovation, benefiting both patients and the economy. Our collaborative 'team science' approach promotes brain research, commercialization and care by connecting researchers, clinicians, industry, patients, and their advocates to improve the lives of those living with brain disorders. Visit braininstitute.ca for more information.

SOURCE Ontario Brain Institute

For further information: Renée Dunk, Senior Communications Lead (Ontario Brain Institute): [email protected], 416-562-2695; Allison Garber, Consultant (Ontario Brain Institute): [email protected], 902-221-5254