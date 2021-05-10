$62.8 million to provide high-speed Internet access to more than 15,000 households in the Laurentides region by September 2022

QUÉBEC, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a $62.8-million joint investment made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, 15,350 households in the Laurentides region will have access to Cogeco high-speed Internet services by September 2022.

The announcement was made today by Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation; Will Amos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science) and Member of Parliament for Pontiac; Nadine Girault, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration, Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand; Marguerite Blais, Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers and Member of the National Assembly for Prévost; Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford; Chantale Jeannotte, Member of the National Assembly for Labelle; Agnès Grondin, Member of the National Assembly for Argenteuil; and Johanne Hinse, General Manager, Quebec and Vice-President, Programming and Community Relations at Cogeco.

Cogeco will receive $48.9 million to support the deployment of reliable, effective high-speed Internet services to 15,350 households in the targeted municipalities listed in the annex. Over the next few weeks, Cogeco will take an inventory of the target areas to ensure that no household will be left without service.

High-speed Internet services are considered indispensable in a modern society like Quebec's. Access to high-performance, reliable and affordable Internet services is at the core of communities' socio-economic development. The projects funded under Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed are a key part of the digital shift in Quebec and will promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online shopping and telework.

Quotes

"This is excellent news for the Laurentides region and for rural Quebec as a whole. The pandemic has shown us how essential high-speed Internet access has become for our communities, not only for bringing people together virtually but also for working, studying and doing business. Our government understands that it is urgent and vital to connect communities in Quebec and Canada. We are proud to participate in this important project and will continue to invest and partner with the Government of Quebec to ensure each household and business has access to high-speed Internet."

– Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that connecting all Quebecers to high-speed Internet has never been more important. That's why our government is investing to connect households and businesses in the Laurentides region by fall 2022. With this historic announcement, and thanks to our good collaboration with the Government of Quebec, we're increasing the potential for economic growth and helping improve the quality of life of Quebecers in rural communities."

– Will Amos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science) and Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"In 2021, access to high-speed Internet is essential, no matter where we live. In the era of telework and new technologies, and especially in the midst of a pandemic, Quebecers need fast, efficient and reliable service. With this announcement, we reiterate that our government is living up to its commitment to connect all homes in the Laurentides region during its first mandate. This is great news for our region. "

– Nadine Girault, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration, Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"This contribution is proving to be a crucial economic lever for the development of the region while responding to an important concern of citizens. To date, the Government of Quebec alone has invested more than $1 billion to accelerate high-speed Internet connectivity for all Quebecers by September 2022. This is unprecedented."

– Marguerite Blais, Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers and Member of the National Assembly for Prévost

"It is with great pleasure that I join my colleagues in the Laurentides region to participate in this important announcement. Thanks to the partnership agreement with Cogeco, it will be possible to deploy state-of-the-art infrastructure that will guarantee access to effective high-speed Internet services. We are investing heavily to make Quebec a leader in connectivity. "

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford

"Today's announcement brings me great joy because it demonstrates that our government is delivering on its commitments. The willingness to take action and to collaborate is what's making it possible to resolve the issues, and that's why I commend all the players involved in this unprecedented operation. And finally, my thoughts turn to the residents in my county who, as a result of this announcement, will be able to say, after so many years of waiting: 'I will finally have access to high-speed Internet!'"

– Chantale Jeanotte, Member of the National Assembly for Labelle

"Every investment in making access to high-speed Internet service possible is one more step toward victory in the riding of Argenteuil. This is a major issue in my county, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that all homes and businesses in the area, even the most isolated, can be connected as quickly as possible. This is our commitment!"

– Agnès Grondin, Member of the National Assembly for Argenteuil

"Cogeco has always been committed to serving its communities and contributing to their economic and social vitality. We are delighted and privileged to participate in this major project serving Laurentides and Pays-d'en-Haut residents. We are determined to accelerate the expansion of our robust network to come in on schedule and achieve the goal of this major operation across Quebec: connecting all homes by September 2022."

– Johanne Hinse, General Manager, Quebec and Vice-President, Programming and Community Relations, Cogeco

Quick facts

Operation High Speed is a joint initiative of the governments of Canada and Quebec that aims to connect 150,000 households, mainly through unprecedented agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies.





and that aims to connect 150,000 households, mainly through unprecedented agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies. The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including $2.75 billion as part of the Universal Broadband Fund, of which $1 billion comes from Budget 2021.

Stay connected

Annex

Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed—List of municipalities targeted by Cogeco's project in the Laurentides region

La Rivière-du-Nord RCM: Les Laurentides RCM:































Les Pays-d'en-Haut RCM: Prévost Saint-Hippolyte Amherst Arundel Barkmere Brébeuf Huberdeau Ivry-sur-le-Lac La Conception Labelle Lac-Supérieur Lac-Tremblant-Nord Lantier Montcalm Mont-Tremblant Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides Saint-Faustin–Lac-Carré Val-David Val-des-Lacs Val-Morin Estérel Lac-des-Seize-Îles Morin-Heights Piedmont Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard Sainte-Adèle Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson Saint-Sauveur Wentworth-Nord

