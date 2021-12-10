CIBC clients, team members, charity partners, and special guests rally together to help build a world without limits to ambition

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that $6 million was raised for children's charities globally during the 37th annual CIBC Miracle Day held on December 1.

This year's virtual program and livestream brought together celebrities, athletes, musicians, singers, charities, and CIBC team members – all with the goal of raising funds to improve the lives of children worldwide. Longstanding supporters Michael "Pinball" Clemons, Katherine McPhee, David Foster, Tyler Shaw, and Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner were among the special guests who brought their energy, passion, and enthusiasm to highlight the incredible and inspiring work of children's charities — in what has been another challenging year for the non-profit sector and the children it supports.

"For the 37th year, we rallied together with our clients, team members, charity partners, and special guests to help improve the lives of children from underserved communities globally," said Harry Culham, Group Head, CIBC Capital Markets, and Co-Chair of the CIBC Foundation. "On behalf of CIBC, I'd like to thank everyone who contributed to this special day for their incredible support and commitment to helping children realize their ambitions."

CIBC Miracle Day is an annual event that takes place on the first Wednesday in December, and supports invaluable work done by children's charities around the world. CIBC began this giving tradition over three decades ago, with CIBC Capital Markets traders and CIBC Wood Gundy Investment Advisors donating their fees and commissions for the day to help kids in need. Since 1984, CIBC's annual employee-driven event has raised more than $266 million globally, helping to transform the lives of children and communities worldwide.

The new CIBC Foundation, which serves to advance social and economic equity, administers the funds raised on CIBC Miracle Day. Funds are distributed throughout the year and play an instrumental role in helping children access vital support services and programs.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Through corporate donations, community partnerships and the genuinely caring culture of Team CIBC, we are committed to helping people and our communities make their ambitions a reality. Learn more about our community impact. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Josh Burleton, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-304-2712 / [email protected]