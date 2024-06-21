MONTREAL, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Rachel Bendayan, MP for Outremont, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Sean Fraser, and the Quebec Minister responsible for Social Services, Lionel Carmant announced today joint funding of $57.5 million per year, for the years 2024-2025 and 2025-2026, to support and develop 51 emergency and transitional housing projects for people experiencing homelessness.

Thanks to this funding, the Montreal region will see a significant increase in the number of emergency and transitional housing places by 2026. The call for projects not only allowed to renew and enhance all existing spaces, but also to add 521 new spaces. This represents a 30% increase in the number of places, given that by December 2023 there was 1,526 places in Montreal.

Faced with the increasingly complex situation of homelessness in the metropolis, the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec and all their partners are today sending out a strong message of collaboration. Indeed, too many Montrealers and Quebecers are confronted with the unacceptable reality of homelessness, when everyone deserves to have a safe and stable home. It's important to continue to unite all the forces at work, to invest more to help the most vulnerable and to ensure the development of housing projects for these clienteles. In this respect, the inauguration of the Au pied de la Montagne project is a convincing example.

Au pied de la Montagne

It was also an opportunity for the assembled dignitaries to inaugurate the Au pied de la Montagne project, spearheaded by the Old Brewery Mission organization. Located at 4544 avenue du Parc on Plateau Mont-Royal, this is a 24-unit community housing project for homeless men. A former hotel has been transformed into a rooming house, including community spaces and areas for tenant support and accompaniment services. The Government of Canada invested more than $6.5 million in the project as part of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). The Government of Quebec is also helping to finance the project, valued at over $8 million, through its Rent Supplement program.

"The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of reducing and preventing homelessness across the country. That's why I'm proud to announce a contribution of over $25 million to fund projects that will help improve the regional capacity for emergency and transitional housing services in Montreal. We continue to work with all the partners involved to enhance resources and help address the issues facing people experiencing homelessness."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This new investment testifies to the real efforts being made by the Government of Quebec to better support people experiencing homelessness. Organizations, too, will now be able to count on funding that will offer them stability and predictability for their future activities. Our actions are aimed at improving access to emergency and transitional housing services, in conjunction with the teams in place in Montreal, while continuing to support transitional housing and the creation of supportive housing, as demonstrated by our support for the Au pied de la Montagne project. I would remind you that these three components are necessary to promote the full reintegration of people experiencing homelessness. This is a priority for us."

Lionel Carmant, Minister Responsible for Social Services

"Everyone deserves access to a safe, affordable home. Our federal government is proud to fund the creation of 24 new housing units for those who need them most, here in our beautiful Mile End neighbourhood. The values of mutual aid and solidarity are fundamental to the residents of our neighborhood, and this project demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."

Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Outremont

"To fight homelessness effectively, we need to work together. The funding announced today is a fine example of this. It will enable projects like Au pied de la Montagne to offer homeless men a roof over their heads, the affordability of which will be guaranteed by the addition of rent supplements offered to tenants by the Société d'habitation du Québec. It will also provide the support needed to get these men off the streets and back on their feet. I'm proud of our government's contribution, and I salute the participation of our partners in this concerted initiative."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister responsible for Housing

"Today, as a Montreal MNA, I'm proud of our Quebec government and of this wonderful collaboration between all these partners, who are combining their efforts to support a cause that is particularly close to my heart, that of Quebecers facing the reality of homelessness. The needs in this area are enormous, and today's announcement is a significant message of our governments' determination to support our society's most vulnerable citizens. Everyone must be able to count on a stable and secure home. It's a basic necessity of life."

Karine Boivin Roy, Member of National Assembly for Anjou-Louis-Riel and Government Assistant to the Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"To overcome the crisis of vulnerability and combat homelessness, all levels of government must invest in opening up more adapted resources. Today's announcement is proof that we are all united to make this happen. I would like to sincerely thank the federal and provincial governments for these important investments. It's imperative to be able to open up resources that are well distributed throughout the Montreal area. Moreover, for us, the long-term solution lies in housing, and to this end, our administration is putting in place robust measures with Loger+ and the new urban planning and mobility plan. The City of Montreal is committed to leaving no one behind."

Robert Beaudry, responsible for homelessness, urban planning and the OCPM on the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal

"The main solution to simple homelessness is housing. Whether it's social, community, affordable or private market housing, we need to both increase and diversify the supply of housing across the metropolis. The Old Brewery Mission is pleased to be able to count on the financial support of key partners such as Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation through the Rapid Rehousing Initiative. Over the next few years, The Bash Shetty Residence and its 24 housing units will bring many men one step closer to residential stability and a decent place to call home."

James Hughes, President and CEO, Old Brewery Mission

The realization of these projects is made possible by the financial contribution of the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec , through the Canada-Quebec Agreement on Reaching Home and funding from the Plan d'action interministériel en itinérance 2021-2026.

and the Government of , through the Canada-Quebec Agreement on Reaching Home and funding from the Plan d'action interministériel en itinérance 2021-2026. Of this amount, approximately $30 million comes from the Plan d'action interministériel en itinérance 2021-2026, and about $25 million from the Reaching Home program.

comes from the Plan d'action interministériel en itinérance 2021-2026, and about from the Reaching Home program. The granting of this contribution follows a call for projects divided into three sections, as follows: Component A ( $39.5 million ): renewal and enhancement of 19 emergency and transitional housing services projects and 12 complementary measures projects. Component B ( $4.6 million ): increased funding for emergency and transitional housing services projects for 20 organizations. This component will provide regular beds for groups such as youth, men, women and Indigenous people; Component C ( $13.4 million ): development of eight new emergency and transitional housing services projects, including the transition of the Hôtel-Dieu project to two permanent sites.

In addition to improving access to emergency and transitional housing services, the funding will make it possible to increase the 24/7 services offered on a regional scale, support an ecosystem of complementary reception and intervention resources, and promote access to services for remote populations.

Reaching Home is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness across Canada . This program provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial, rural, and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs.

. This program provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial, rural, and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs. Funding under this program is allocated to 64 Designated Communities (urban centres), three territorial capitals, 30 Indigenous communities, and rural and remote communities across Canada . The program also makes funding available to Indigenous partners to support distinctions-based approaches to homelessness services.

. The program also makes funding available to Indigenous partners to support distinctions-based approaches to homelessness services. All eligible tenants will be able to benefit from the Société de l'habitation du Québec's Rent Supplement Program, which will enable them to pay 25% of their income towards housing. This additional assistance, spread over five years, is paid 90% by the SHQ and 10% by the City of Montreal .

