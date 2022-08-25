WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must address the existing challenges that were made worse for many people in Canada, including those living in long-term care (LTC) homes. We know that these challenges remain and we must continue to do more to ensure all seniors get the quality care they deserve.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Audrey Gordon, Manitoba's Minister of Health, joined by Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, announced the signing of the Safe Long-Term Care Fund (SLTCF) agreement. Through this agreement, Manitoba is receiving more than $37 million from the $1 billion investment made in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement (FES) to support initiatives undertaken in 2021/22.

Since its introduction in FES 2020, the SLTCF has helped provinces and territories to improve infection prevention and control in LTC homes across the country. The federal government has now signed SLTCF agreements with all provinces and territories, which will ensure better care for seniors across the country. The federal government has now signed SLTCF agreements with all provinces and territories, which will ensure better care for seniors across the country.

Manitoba, with this investment, has built on significant new and existing projects in LTC homes by supporting:

The operation and maintenance of internal and external visitation shelters to provide a low-risk environment for in-person visits with residents;

Strengthened infection prevention and control measures, including enhanced screening protocols for staff, and significantly increased cleaning and janitorial services; and

The implementation of a one-site staffing model across LTC homes, including incremental staffing costs incurred because of additional staff sick time.

Quotes

"Canadians should have access to safe and quality health care that works for all. Today's agreement with Manitoba has helped address the challenges affecting long-term care homes to ensure that all seniors are treated with dignity and receive appropriate care. By working with all provinces and territories to strengthen our health care system, our government will continue to be there for seniors in Manitoba, and everywhere in Canada."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Canada's Minister of Health

"Our government is committed to supporting and protecting the people who continue to be most at risk from COVID-19, while we work to restore our health care system. This includes ongoing investments at personal care homes as well as additional funding to our health authorities to help address the increased costs of providing care, caused by the COVID-19 response. Manitoba is also investing $110 million in provincial funding to address the waitlists across the health care system caused by the pandemic."

Hon. Audrey Gordon, Minister

Manitoba Health

"This agreement builds upon the work that is underway in Manitoba to ensure that personal care homes provide security, dignity and quality care for all those who live in them. Manitoba has already committed an additional $15 million in provincial funding this year to strengthen and enhance long-term care. This additional funding will help improve services and technology, support health care workers and to support seniors who wish to remain in their own homes, or close to home, as they age."

Hon. Scott Johnston, Minister

Manitoba Seniors and Long-term Care

"Our government made a commitment to address the vulnerabilities in long-term care homes exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to prioritize the health and safety of those living and working in long-term care, including right here in Manitoba. Today marks the next step in that commitment. This $37 million agreement has helped to make long-term care safer so that seniors in our province can live safely and with dignity.

Kevin Lamoureux

Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North

Quick Facts

To ensure transparency for people in Canada on the funding provided through the SLTCF, provinces and territories will develop and publish action plans that list their specific investments and performance metrics.

on the funding provided through the SLTCF, provinces and territories will develop and publish action plans that list their specific investments and performance metrics. In addition to the SLTCF, the Government of Canada has also invested to support care in LTC during the pandemic:

has also invested to support care in LTC during the pandemic: By investing $740 million in the Safe Restart Agreement, providing funding to provinces and territories to support vulnerable populations, including addressing the immediate needs in LTC.

in the Safe Restart Agreement, providing funding to provinces and territories to support vulnerable populations, including addressing the immediate needs in LTC.

By providing up to $3 billion in federal funding to support provinces and territories to increase the wages of low-income essential workers, which could include front line workers in hospitals and LTC homes.

in federal funding to support provinces and territories to increase the wages of low-income essential workers, which could include front line workers in hospitals and LTC homes.

By providing an additional $10.7 million to Healthcare Excellence Canada to support LTC homes across the country through the LTC+ initiative. More than 1,500 facilities are participating in the program.

to Healthcare Excellence Canada to support LTC homes across the country through the LTC+ initiative. More than 1,500 facilities are participating in the program. Budget 2021 included a $3 billion investment over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support provinces and territories in their efforts to ensure standards for LTC are applied and permanent changes are made. This new funding will be available to help provinces and territories strengthen compliance and enforcement activities and support workforce stability, including through wage top ups and improvements to workplace conditions (e.g., staff to patient ratios, hours of work).

investment over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support provinces and territories in their efforts to ensure standards for LTC are applied and permanent changes are made. This new funding will be available to help provinces and territories strengthen compliance and enforcement activities and support workforce stability, including through wage top ups and improvements to workplace conditions (e.g., staff to patient ratios, hours of work). Budget 2022 reiterated a commitment from the federal government to work with PTs on priorities that result in better health outcomes and are focused on the priorities of Canadians, including long-term, home and community care. Budget 2022 also proposed the creation of an expert panel, which will report to the Minister of Seniors and the Minister of Health to study the idea of an Aging at Home Benefit.

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Marie-France Proulx, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709