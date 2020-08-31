$ 32,000 awarded to winners of the 2020 Bourstad Challenge and 5th edition of the Bourstad Program

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - the 2020 Bourstad Challenge jury chaired by Mr. Michel Gariépy (Autorité des marchés financiers) has issued the list of winners of the Challenge; these awards were accompanied by prizes totaling over $ 32,000.

CIRANO, organizer of the competition, distributed these prizes by mail, without the traditional award ceremony. The list of winners of the Challenge can be viewed on www.bourstad.ca .

Here are the winners of a 1st Grand Prize:

Diana Lupascu (École secondaire Pierre Laporte)

Frank-Olivier Doré (Repentigny)

Jia Xin Chen (Montréal)

Victoria Ana Savulescu (Collège Bois-de-Boulogne)

Melissa Deng (École d'éducation internationale de Laval)

Nadège Gendron Granger (Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe)

Walid Debieche (Université de Montréal)

Andréa Bernedo Carpio (Collège Bois-de-Boulogne)

Bruno Benoît (La Prairie)

Ethan Detorio (École secondaire internationale de Montréal)

Olivier Godfroy (Collège Bois-de-Boulogne)

Raphaël Patenaude (Mascouche)

Samuel Bouchard (Université du Québec à Rimouski)

Vincent Ruel (Université Laval)

Safae Fliou (Centre scolaire Léo-Rémillard, Winnipeg MB)

Vanessa Xu (Collège Bois-de-Boulogne)

Zoé Hirspieler (École secondaire internationale de Montréal)

5TH EDITION OF THE BOURSTAD PROGRAM

High schools, CEGEPs and community colleges across Canada are invited to register with the 2020-2021 Bourstad Program. Schools in this program can organize private stock market simulations for their students during the school year and also enroll their students in the 2021 Bourstad Challenge to be held from February 8 to April 9, 2021. School registration procedure is described on www.bourstad.ca.

Bourstad simulations are held online on a cutting edge platform. In a Bourstad simulation, the participant acts as an investment advisor to a fictitious saver.

There are three types of Bourstad simulations:

(1) Bourstad Challenge

(2) private Bourstad simulations,

(3) Bourstad Anytime, an individual simulation.

Bourstad is an exciting way to get familiar with the world of economics and finance.

The application includes supervision features for teachers and rich support for participants.

CIRANO

The Center for Interuniversity Research and Analysis of Organizations (CIRANO) is a multidisciplinary, liaison and transfer research center ( www.cirano.qc.ca ).

BOURSTAD

The Bourstad program is a CIRANO education project which receives support from the Autorité des marchés financiers, its main partner, TD Bank, CFA Montréal, Les Affaires, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Finance Montréal, TMX Group, Hyprasoft, Croesus and QuoteMedia.

