MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The fourth edition of the Ball des lumières - United for Mental Health held last night at the Bell Centre raised $2, 060 000 net for the Douglas Foundation, the Fondation de l'Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Montréal and Fondation Jeunes en Tête.

Under the co-chairmanship of Mirko Bibic of Bell, Laurent Ferreira of National Bank, Julie Godin of CGI, Jacques Goulet of Sun Life Canada and Geoff Molson of Groupe CH, the largest mental health fundraising event in Quebec brought together more than 750 guests this year and set a new historical record (the third edition in 2019 raised $1.8 million net for the cause).

This unprecedented mobilization has repercussions at all levels since the three beneficiary foundations cover a broad spectrum of mental health actions: awareness and prevention, innovative treatments, quality care, cutting-edge research and social integration.

"The Ball des Lumières warms our hearts and brings hope to thousands of people in Québec. Since the last edition of the Ball, Quebecers have experienced two years of a pandemic that has increased mental health issues among people of all ages and backgrounds. As a business community, we can make a difference. More than ever, it is necessary to unite (and to get together) for mental health in Quebec. We are particularly proud to have been able to contribute to the progress made in the past; today, thanks to the support of many partners, we continue to pave the way for what remains to be accomplished," said the evening's co-chairs.

The presidents of the boards of directors of the three foundations, Mr. Éric Bujold, Mr. Martin Gagnon and Ms. Maude Leblond, wish to highlight the leadership and exceptional commitment of the five honorary co-chairs to the mental health cause. They also thank the evenko team and the artistic director, Mr. Gabriel Poirier-Galarneau, who designed and created a magical evening.

Hosted by Marie-Claude Savard, the evening offered many memorable moments, including performances by folk and country duo Veranda, multidisciplinary oji-cree artist Anachnid, and the famous band The Brooks, who closed the evening in style. A memorable event, both for its guests and for the cause of mental health in Quebec.

About the three Fondations:

The Douglas Foundation's mission is to finance the development of the Douglas Institute: patient care, research in neuroscience and mental health, and education and training. With the money raised, the Foundation continues its vital research on preventing and treating depression and suicide, mood, anxiety and impulsivity disorders, eating disorders, detecting Alzheimer's disease, child psychiatry, and the importance of early detection in the treatment of schizophrenia and other psychoses. The funds collected provide critical support to its teams of world-class experts in both clinical and basic research.

The Fondation de l'Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Montréal supports universal access to specialized mental health care and the development of cutting-edge research in this field. The Foundation is committed to supporting clinical and scientific projects that aim not only to reduce the symptoms of the illness and treat the individual, but also to ensure the person's recovery, so that he or she can maintain a solid link with the community and thus facilitate their integration into society.

The mission of the Fondation Jeunes en Tête is to prevent psychological distress in young people aged 11 to 18 in Quebec.Its team accomplish this mission by providing teens, their parents and school staff with online tools and awareness workshops in schools. Destigmatize, raise awareness, and empower: this is what the foundation does every day to help the next generations face life's challenges.

