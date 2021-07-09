$19 million to modernize health, social services, and post-secondary education establishments in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean

LAC-SAINT-JEAN, QC, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec provided further details on 20 infrastructure projects that aim to maintain, upgrade, or modernize many health, social services and post-secondary education establishments in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean.

The Honorable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Mrs. Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing of Quebec and Minister responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region, have confirmed the allocation of $19 million to carry out these 20 infrastructure projects that will address needs caused by the pandemic, make long-term improvements to infrastructure, and improve the services offered to the population while stimulating economic recovery in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean. The federal government is investing $13.7 million in these projects, while the Government of Quebec is contributing $5.3 million.

The announcement was made at Alma College, which will receive $727,585 to repair the windows of its main pavilion and courtyard awning, as well as to repair its exterior entrances. For its part, the Cégep de St-Félicien will receive $700,000 to repair the ventilation and air conditioning system in Block D.

Three other post-secondary institutions in the region will also obtain funding to maintain their facilities and ensure their sustainability. The same goes for a dozen establishments under the Integrated University Health and Social Services Center, which will also be able to upgrade or modernize their facilities.

These infrastructure projects are made possible through the COVID-19 Resilience stream that the federal government created within the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The purpose of this temporary stream is to facilitate the funding of projects to support efforts in response to the pandemic. The stream provides for a higher share of federal funding than other program components, an increased number of eligible categories, and an accelerated funding approval process.

The governments of Canada and Quebec continue to work together to ensure the well-being of Quebec communities through strategic investments in infrastructure that improve resilience and quality of life while stimulating job creation and the economy.

"Thanks to the collaboration between Ottawa and Quebec, this COVID-19 Resilience stream of the Investing in Canada Program will allow close to 20 organizations and institutions in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean to improve their infrastructure, equipment, and services. Young people, seniors, health and education workers, among others, will benefit every day."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"To address the effects of the pandemic, we need immediate investments in our public infrastructure that allow us to ensure the health and resilience of our communities while stimulating regional economies. That's why we expanded the Investing in Canada infrastructure Program and accelerated project approvals. With federal funding of $13.7 million, some 15 post-secondary education, health and social services establishments in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean will be able to improve and modernize their facilities. Canada's infrastructure plan is investing in thousands of projects, creating jobs across the country and building cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is proud to invest in health and education, which are priorities. The nearly $5.3 million invested will help renovate essential infrastructure for Quebecers throughout Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. This is also another example of the efforts we are deploying for the economic recovery of our regions!"

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Minister responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region

"Beyond the context of the pandemic, we strive to make wise choices in terms of infrastructure for years to come in order to better meet evolving needs, everywhere in Quebec. Users deserve to receive care and services of the highest quality, in a safe and adapted environment, and this funding will support the realization of relevant projects in this direction."

Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services

"Higher education is a priority for our government and it will play a vital role in economic recovery. We are therefore committed to providing a healthy and safe environment for students and staff, and these investments will improve several facilities and higher education institutions in the region."

Danielle McCann, Minister of Higher Education

"This funding is great news for which we are truly grateful. Through these investments, nine of our facilities will benefit from modernization that will ultimately help improve care and services for our population. "

Julie Labbé, President and CEO of the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Integrated University Health and Social Services Center

"At Alma College, we believe that one of the important factors contributing to a positive student experience is the environment. It must be pleasant, of high quality, and safe. The government's financial contribution is timely; allowing us to carry out projects that will actively contribute to improving our built environment."

Josée Ouellet, Director General, Alma College

"I am particularly proud of the funding received by the federal government. These sums will allow work to improve ventilation and air conditioning in Block D and modernize the centralized controls of mechanical systems at the St-Félicien site. At the same time, changes will be made to the lighting network of the affected areas. This section of the building mainly includes offices for teachers of the departments of natural environment techniques, French, and tourism. In total, this project represents an investment of approximately $700,000."

Sylvie Prescott, Director General, Cégep de St-Félicien

To support Canadians and communities during the pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and $33 billion has been reallocated across Canada to fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Certain program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Infrastructure Program and has been reallocated across to fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Certain program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience stream, the maximum federal contribution is 80% of eligible costs for projects led by the province, municipalities, and non-profit organizations, and 100% for projects led by Indigenous communities.

In Quebec , the funding of COVID-19 resilience projects is in addition to the approximately $7 .1 billion that has already been invested in over 1,700 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Backgrounder (attached): $19 million to modernize health, social services and post-secondary education establishments in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean

$19 million to modernize health, social services, and post-secondary education establishments in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean

Joint funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec is allocated to 20 infrastructure projects in health, social services and post-secondary education establishments in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean.

The Government of Canada is investing $13.7 million in these projects through the new COVID-19 Resilience stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This is a temporary component, exceptionally allowing the financing of new categories of projects. The Government of Quebec is contributing $5.3 million to these 20 projects.

Post-secondary educational institutions

Final beneficiary / Locality Project Details Canada's Contribution Quebec's Contribution Cégep de Chicoutimi Repairs to the library and collaborative space $ 1 524 800 $ 382 000 Cégep de Jonquière Repair of the windows of the swimming pool corridor $ 608 686 $ 152 171 Cégep de Jonquière Exterior repairs of the concrete structure on five main buildings $ 456 942 $ 114 222 Cégep de Jonquière Repair project for the 3rd floor of the Joseph-Anger Pavilion including the removal of asbestos from certain sections of the ceiling and the replacement of a ventilation system $ 165 538 $ 438 616 Cégep de St-Félicien Repair of the ventilation and air conditioning system in Block D $ 398 000 $ 302 000 Collège d'Alma Repairs to windows of main pavilion and awning of outside courtyard $ 295 709 $ 73 927 Collège d'Alma Repair of exterior entrances $ 286 291 $ 71 658 Université du Québec à Chicoutimi Bringing technical shafts up to code in Main pavilion $ 1 819 900 $ 1 730 400

Health and social services establishments

Final beneficiary: Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Integrated University Health and Social Services Center Establishment / Locality Project Details Canada's Contribution Quebec's Contribution Centre d'hébergement de la Colline, Saguenay Repair of the roof, parapet and awning of the main entrance $ 553 280 $ 138 320 Centre d'hébergement de Dolbeau-Mistassini Roof repair and replacement of the exterior cladding of the roof apprentices $ 364 000 $ 91 000 Centre d'hébergement Jacques-Cartier, Saguenay Wing 1 roof repair $ 468 000 $ 117 000 Centre d'hébergement Saint-Joseph, Saguenay Upgrading electrical safety by replacing a generator $ 314 068 $ 85 932 Centre local de services communautaires Les jardins du Monastère, Dolbeau-Mistassini Repair of the roof and parapet, and repair of the masonry of the lower part of the towers $ 728 000 $ 182 000 Centre local de services communautaires Les jardins du Monastère, Dolbeau-Mistassini Bringing fire safety up to standard by adding sprinklers and a pump for the water supply $ 320 000 $ 80 000 Hôpital d'Alma Addition of surveillance cameras in the accommodation sectors and central remote monitoring installation $ 280 000 $ 70 000 Hôpital de Chicoutimi Modernization of the pharmacy including reception, narcotic reserve and bagging section $ 800 000 $ 200 000 Hôpital de Chicoutimi Modernization of the hemato-oncology department by centralizing offices and reconfiguring reception $ 800 000 $ 200 000 Hôpital de Chicoutimi Modernization and expansion of the guard post of the pediatric care unit $ 560 000 $ 140 000 Hôpital de Jonquière Repairs to ventilation, plumbing and interior linings of the operating room and emergency room $ 1 680 000 $ 420 000 Hôpital de La Baie Upgrading the electrical input and emergency power supply system $ 1 288 123 $ 322 031

