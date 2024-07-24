PETITE-VALLÉE, QC, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister responsible for the Outaouais region, are announcing an$18 million grant for the reconstruction of the Théâtre de la Vieille Forge. This amount includes a $5.5 million contribution from the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund program and $13 million from the Government of Quebec through its Capital Assistance Program.

This funding will help with the reconstruction of the Théâtre de la Vieille Forge, which was destroyed by fire on August 15, 2017. Since the fire, the Festival en chanson de Petite-Vallée has been held under a temporary tent. This reconstruction will modernize the infrastructure to meet the needs of artists, spectators and the community. This project is essential to consolidate and preserve professional cultural services in the Gaspésie region.

It's important to remember that Village en chanson has organized the Festival en chanson de Petite-Vallée since 1983 and is one of the most important song festivals in Quebec. The Festival attracts approximately 15,000 festival-goers each year, showcases emerging artists and stimulates the local economy.

"The Théâtre de la Vieille Forge's reconstruction represents a strong commitment to cultural vitality in the region. I am proud to be part of a government that recognizes the Village en chanson and its festival as an essential contribution to cultural life in the Gaspésie region and, more broadly, in all of Quebec."

— Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister responsible for the Outaouais region

"It's an honour for our government to invest in cultural infrastructure that helps our artists reach local audiences. Even more so when it comes to rebuilding a place like the Théâtre de la Vieille Forge, which has long been known for its artistic gatherings. This theatre is a beacon for Gaspésiennes and for all those who wish to immerse themselves in Quebec song by the seaside. I wish the Théâtre de la Vieille Forge a second life full of success. Thank you to the director and the entire team for their hard work!"

— The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

