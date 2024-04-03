$10 million Canadian Artists in Venice Endowment Closed

OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The National Gallery of Canada Foundation announced today the successful closure of its $10-million Canadian Artists in Venice Endowment.

Every two years, more than 80 countries send artists to La Biennale di Venezia — the oldest and most important curated contemporary art event in the world, where art, ideas and international diplomacy intersect. Canadian artists have exhibited at the Canada Pavilion — which is owned by the National Gallery of Canada on behalf of the nation — for more than 60 years.

The Canadian Artists in Venice Endowment was launched in 2015 with a mission to serve as a future-focused financial model in support of artists representing Canada at the career-defining Biennale. Yearly investment income from the Endowment provides sustainable funding in perpetuity for Canada's artists exhibiting their work at the Canada Pavilion in Venice.

Canada's participation has been instrumental in promoting the reputation of Canadian artists and their work on the international stage. "Canada's representation at the Venice Biennale is historic," said Jean-François Bélisle, Director and CEO, National Gallery of Canada. "The Biennale is a key part of the global arts ecosystem, and we feel fortunate to have fortified the longevity of our presence at the Canada Pavilion through a unique model of private and public partnerships resulting in the Endowment. The NGC is honoured to commission Canada's representation at the Biennale, and to provide full financial support to Canadian artists' presentations and their contributions to artistic conversations."

Ann Bowman, Chair, National Gallery of Canada Foundation, applauded Vice-Chair and founding Endowment Patron, Michelle Koerner.

"Michelle's extraordinary philanthropy and energetic commitment to empowering our contemporary artists in Canada and abroad were fundamental to successfully reaching the Endowment goal," Bowman said.

"In her role as Chair of the Foundation's Venice Fundraising Committee, Michelle's unwavering dedication to leading our biannual fundraising for Canada's official artistic representation in Venice is unmatched."

The National Gallery of Canada Foundation began fundraising for the Canadian Artists in Venice Endowment in 2015, and just shy of a decade later, the Endowment Patrons have generously empowered Canadian artists in perpetuity at the Biennale through the establishment of a self-sustaining financial model. The impact of this Endowment will be felt by artists for generations.

"It is a great honour to mark the successful closure of the Canadian Artists in Venice Endowment and celebrate this passionate community of Patrons, while we continue our biannual campaigns to ensure Canada's contemporary artists benefit from an augmented funding opportunity to present their work in Venice," said Lisa Turcotte, Chief Executive Officer, National Gallery of Canada Foundation.

The National Gallery of Canada and the Foundation together gratefully acknowledge our Canadian Artists in Venice Endowment Patrons:

Special thanks to Reesa Greenberg whose generous financial support funded the 2018 restoration of the Canada Pavilion in Venice and continues to maintain it.

$2 Million +

The Michael and Sonja Koerner Charitable Foundation

D. R. Sobey Foundation

$1 Million

The Jack Weinbaum Family Foundation

$500,000

The Michelle Koerner Family Foundation

Jackie Flanagan

Private family foundation

$250,000

Hon. Bill Morneau & Nancy McCain

Rosamond Ivey

$100,000

Robin & Malcolm Anthony

The Freybe Family

The DH Gales Family Charitable Foundation of Toronto

Nadir & Shabin Mohamed

Stonecroft Foundation for the Arts

The Foundation acknowledges the Canada Council for the Arts and the many dedicated donors and corporate partners, notably past Presenting sponsor RBC. All have provided vital financial support totalling more than $20 million to artist exhibitions at the Canada Pavilion at the Venice Biennale since 2010.

Kapwani Kiwanga at the International Art Exhibition Biennale Arte 2024

The National Gallery of Canada Foundation proudly thanks donors for their support of Canada's artist at this year's Venice Biennale. Kapwani Kiwanga's exhibition is commissioned by the National Gallery of Canada and presented in partnership with the National Gallery of Canada Foundation and the Canada Council for the Arts.

