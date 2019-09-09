$1.4M funding from Government of Quebec - Termont Montreal becomes first port operator in the world to use fully hybrid vehicle fleet

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation welcomes financial support of up to $1.4 million from the Government of Quebec for Termont Montreal, a LOGISTEC joint-venture, to convert 57 terminal tractors into diesel-electric hybrid vehicles equipped with automatic stop-start technology. With this financial support, Termont will become the first port operator in the world to convert its entire fleet into hybrid vehicles and will help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the Port of Montreal.

"Thanks to our innovative mindset and perseverance, our team will have new equipment to ensure better management of our ecological footprint. And that's just the beginning. Electrification is a key project of the future for Termont and our industry."

Julien Dubreuil, General Manager, Termont Montreal

The Quebec Minister of Transport, François Bonnardel, and the Member for Bourget and the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, Richard Campeau, made the announcement last Friday with representatives from Termont Montreal, LOGISTEC Corporation and the Port of Montreal in attendance.

"As a key partner in the supply chain at the Port of Montreal and in Quebec, our team at Termont is always willing to go further to get sustainable and profitable results. It's a constant effort that requires open-mindedness, ingenuity and collaboration. These are major steps to endowing subsequent generations with a greener and richer Quebec. We are pleased that the Quebec government supports our efforts and very proud to be the first port operator in the world to be converting its entire fleet into hybrid vehicles, thus helping our communities flourish in a real way." Madeleine Paquin, Chair of Termont Terminal Inc., President of Termont Montreal Inc., and President and CEO of LOGISTEC Corporation

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montreal, Quebec, and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies. LOGISTEC offers bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling services in some 37 ports and 63 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

Furthermore, the company operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. For more information, please visit www.logistec.com.

For further information: Media contact: Marie-Chantal Savoy, Vice-President, Strategy and Communications, Tel.: 514-235-3911, msavoy@logistec.com

