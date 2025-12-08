ZYUS Life Sciences Provides Update on Clinical Trial Progress and Unit Private Placement

Patient enrollment in ZYUS' Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial reaches key milestone

SASKATOON, SK , Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid drug candidates for pain management, today announced a key milestone in its ongoing Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 (Unique Treatment of Oncology Pain in Advanced Cancer) trial, with patient enrollment reaching twenty-five percent.

Clinical Trial Update

ZYUS' Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial evaluating safety and preliminary analgesic efficacy of Trichomylin® softgel capsules in patients with advanced cancer and moderate to severe cancer-related pain has reached twenty-five percent enrollment. Enrollment continues across three active clinical sites, with screening and dosing activities progressing as expected. Preliminary safety and efficacy results are anticipated early Q1 of 2026.

"We are pleased to have reached twenty-five percent patient enrollment, a significant step that underscores patient interest and the ongoing unmet needs of those experiencing cancer pain", said Brent Zettl, President and CEO of the Company. "This milestone marks meaningful progress as the UTOPIA-1 trial continues gathering the data needed to evaluate the potential clinical benefit of Trichomylin® softgel capsules."

For more information about the Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial, please visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier NCT06533657.

Unit Private Placement Update

As disclosed in the Company's news release dated November 7, 2025, ZYUS raised a total of $1,250,000.50 in gross proceeds via a non-brokered private placement, all of which was raised in the first tranche that closed on November 7, 2025. The Company does not expect to close a further tranche of the private placement. However, the Company continues to evaluate additional financing opportunities as needed and will provide further updates as required under applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Currently, ZYUS is conducting a Phase 2a clinical trial for its lead drug candidate, Trichomylin® softgel capsules. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and introduce products that serve as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, enrollment of patients in UTOPIA-1, the Company's ability to demonstrate safety and efficacy of its drug candidate and bring to market innovative therapies for pain management, commercialization of innovative therapies for pain management, and the Company's beliefs regarding potential shareholder value. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans", "will" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and to introduce products that serve as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, enrollment of patients in UTOPIA-1, the Company's ability to demonstrate safety and efficacy of its drug candidate and bring to market innovative therapies for pain management, commercialization of innovative therapies for pain management, and the Company's beliefs regarding potential shareholder value are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements, including the risks that results of Phase 2a clinical trial for the Company's lead drug candidate, Trichomylin® softgel capsules will not lead to further research and development or that as enrollment continues, the Company may not be successful in enrolling additional patients. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve these results. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

