ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation Announces Closing of Additional Secured Loan

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management, is pleased to announce that an independent director of the Company (the "DirectorLender") has advanced an additional CA$0.5 million secured loan to ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. ("ZYUS Inc."), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, which closed on October 20, 2025, (the "Loan"). Subject to receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Loan will be secured by a security interest granted under the terms of a general security agreement (subject to an exception in respect of certain assets). The Loan bears interest at an annual rate of 12%, is payable on maturity, is pre-payable by the Company at any time without penalty or premium and will mature on October 31, 2027. The Loan is in addition to the CA$1.5 million loan from the Director Lender announced by the Company on October 17, 2025 (the "Prior Loan").

As consideration for providing the Loan, the Director Lender will receive an aggregate of 724,637 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") which will have an expiry date two years from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration as described below. Each Warrant will entitle the lender to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.69 per common share until the expiry date. The issuance of the Warrants is subject to approval by the Exchange. The Company intends to utilize proceeds from the Loan for general working capital purposes, including further advancement of the Company's clinical research activities on its Phase 2 Clinical Trial for ZYUS' lead drug product candidate Trichomylin® softgel capsules.

If the volume weighted average trading price (the "VWAP") of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $3.00 for a period of five consecutive trading days during the exercise period of the Warrants (an "Acceleration Event"), the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice, via a news release, to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants' expiry date will be on the date that is 30 days following after the issuance of said news release of the Acceleration Event by the Company. In addition, if any principal amount outstanding under the Loans is repaid or otherwise satisfied in full prior to October 20, 2026, then the expiry date of the Warrants shall accelerate to 12 months from the date of issuance of the Warrants without further notice to the Holder.

The Loan and issue of the Warrants in connection therewith each constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as the Lender is a director of the Company. The Director Lender abstained from the approval of the audit committee and the approval of board of directors of the Company with respect to approval of the Loan.

The Company has relied on the exemption from the valuation requirement pursuant to section 5.5(b) (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) of MI 61-101 and from the minority shareholder approval requirement prescribed by section 5.7(1)(a) (Fair Market Value Not More Than 25 Percent of Market Capitalization) of MI 61-101 respecting the Loan and issue of Warrants in connection therewith, and the Prior Loan and other transactions referred to in the Company's October 17, 2025 press release. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before issuance of the Director Loan and Prior Loan because the details of the transactions were not settled until recently.

There is no undisclosed material information by the Company, and all independent directors have approved the Loan and issue of the Warrants described in this press release.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, the use of proceeds from the Loan and Prior Loan, issuance of warrants respecting the Loan and Prior Loan, possible pre-payment of the Loan and Prior Loan, and acceleration of the exercise period of the Warrants. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "agreed in principle", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans", "will" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, the use of proceeds from the Loan and Prior Loan, issuance of warrants respecting the Loan and Prior Loan, possible pre-payment of the Loan and Prior Loan, and acceleration of the exercise period of the Warrants are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve these results. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For more information, please contact: ZYUS Media Inquiries, [email protected], 1-833-651-7723; ZYUS Investor Relations, [email protected]