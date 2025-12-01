ZYUS Life Sciences Announces Grant of Stock Options and Deferred Share Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

SASKATOON, SK , Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management, today announced the issuance of equity-based incentives under its omnibus equity compensation plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

Grant of Stock Options

Pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Plan, the Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,463,694 common shares of the Company, which includes 700,000 options issued to members of the senior leadership team, being officers of the Company. The stock options were approved for grant on November 26, 2025, and priced on November 27, 2025, following the expiry of a trading blackout period. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.65 per share, being the closing price on November 27, 2025, and are exercisable for a period of five years and have various vesting schedules.

Grant of Deferred Share Units

Pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Plan, the Company also granted Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") representing an aggregate of 295,482 common shares of the Company issued to members of the Board of Directors. The DSUs were issued in lieu of cash fees for board services covering the periods of Q3-Q4 2023, Q1-Q4 2024 and Q1-Q2 2025.

The DSUs were approved for grant on November 26, 2025, and the number of DSUs granted was based on $0.65 per share, which was the closing price of the Company's common shares on November 27, 2025.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Currently, ZYUS is conducting a Phase 2a clinical trial for its lead drug candidate, Trichomylin® softgel capsules. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans", "will" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements, including the risk that results of Phase 2a clinical trial for the Company's lead drug candidate, Trichomylin® softgel capsules will not lead to further research and development. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve these results. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

