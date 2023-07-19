ZYUS Life Sciences Corp. Closes the Market

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Brent Zettl, President and Chief Executive Officer, ZYUS Life Sciences Corp. ("ZYUS" or the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), and his team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

ZYUS is a Canadian life sciences company committed to reinventing the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain by harnessing the therapeutic properties of cannabinoid formulations.

Through scientific discovery and clinical research, they are focused on shifting the paradigm in pain management with the development of pharmaceutical drug product candidates and intellectual property activities to protect our novel cannabinoid-based therapies.

