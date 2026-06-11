ZYUS Life Sciences Announces Strategic Realignment to Prioritize Drug Development

Realignment includes the streamlining of operations and leadership structure to support the continued advancement of the Company's non-opioid pain therapeutic pipeline

SASKATOON, SK, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid drug candidates for pain management, announces a strategic realignment of its corporate structure and leadership to strengthen its focus on the Company's core clinical development priorities.

As part of this realignment, the Company will streamline operations by discontinuing its international business development activities. This decision is intended to reduce overhead costs and redirect resources toward the Company's drug development programs. The Company will also initiate a formal wind-down of its international legal entities.

In connection with this strategic realignment, Keith Carpenter, Chief Strategy and Investment Officer, will step down from his role, effective June 11, 2026. A key member of the Company's executive team since 2018, Mr. Carpenter was an instrumental figure in many facets of the business over the past eight years. The Company thanks Mr. Carpenter for his contributions and dedication to ZYUS and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

"This realignment reflects our commitment to focusing resources on the areas that we believe will create the greatest value for patients and shareholders," said Brent Zettl, President and CEO of ZYUS. "By streamlining our operations, we are sharpening our focus on advancing our clinical-stage non-opioid drug development programs. We believe these actions will strengthen our operational efficiency and position the Company to deliver on its key clinical development objectives."

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking information includes, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategic realignment, the wind-down of international legal entities, the anticipated reduction in overhead costs, the reallocation of resources toward the Company's drug development programs, and the expected benefits of the operational changes described herein.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "expected," "expectation," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "continues," "potential," "targeted," "plans," "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will," "may," "could," "would" or "should" occur or be achieved, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the wind-down of the international legal entities will be completed in a timely manner, that the cost savings realized from discontinuing international business development activities will be redirected toward the Company's drug development programs, that the Company's clinical-stage, non-opioid drug development programs will continue to advance as anticipated, and that the strategic realignment will achieve the intended operational and financial benefits. Such forward-looing statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

For more information, please contact: ZYUS Media Inquiries, [email protected], 1-833-651-7723; ZYUS Investor Relations, [email protected]